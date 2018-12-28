ATLANTA- Georgia Tech hosted another in-state school on Friday when Kennesaw State came to McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets smoked the Owls 87-57 for an easy win in the last game of 2018 for Tech.

Tech jumped out to a 19-3 lead to start the game with eight quick points by point guard Jose Alvarado and didn't look back.

"The difference is they started off shooting the ball really well and good execution and getting the shots they wanted," Owls coach Al Skinner said. "We put ourselves in a hole and had a hard time digging out of it."

The Jackets cruised along in the first half taking a 49-23 lead led by even scoring from eight different players and 5 of 11 shooting from three-point range.

"Good win for Georgia Tech, we played well, had 29 assists the most since 2015 in the Cornell game, 29 assists on 35 made field goals, that is a good stat. KSU runs good action and they run well and coach Skinner has been really successful for a long time. We were pretty good defensively and in the second half there were a few breakdowns. I thought Moses Wright played really well in the first half, Michael Devoe had six assists and no turnovers, that was great for him. We had four three stops in a row and just one in the second half, we didn't get the stops we needed in the second half," Pastner said.

Eleven Jackets scored and five were in double-digits led by Abdoulaye Gueye who had 16 points off the bench in 19 minutes. Tyler Hooker led all scorers with 17 points for Kennesaw State.

"AD had a great game, but it is not surprising to any of us. We knew he could do it. It is an everyday thing for us," Alvarado said.

Gueye was seven-for-seven shooting on the night and had eight rebounds and a pair of blocks plus three assists and just one turnover.

"My mindset has been to just get in and stay ready, my shot was off and today it was on," Gueye said.

Pastner thinks that Gueye just relaxed and played his game rather than trying to force moves to the hoop or passes that weren't there.

"I thought AD gave us good minutes around the hoop and we need him to be effective and AD has been in a slump so hopefully that triggers his mojo. Shembari (Phillips) had a good game, Evan Cole played well and he had an injury and is gradually getting back to where he was," Pastner said.

The Jackets hit 60-percent in the first half shooting including a 45.5-percent mark from three. Alvarado thinks that should be more of the norm than some of the rougher shooting performances earlier this season.

"I believe we are great shooting team and the numbers are not showing it. When we see it fall then they come. We are going to keep shooting it," Alvarado said. "We trust each other and we will keep trusting each other. We want a high assist ratio and want to keep working."

After a rough game against UGA last week, the bounce back post-Christmas was very welcome for Pastner and his players.

"Against UGA we had a lot of good looks, but we missed a lot of shots. We wanted to refine things and not give the ball a headache and keep moving it. Defense has been our staple and we've guarded at a high-level, offensively we when we cut at a high speed we are at our best. A few games prior to today we didn't cut as well, even when scores were based on cutting. We have to make shots to extend the D," Pastner said. "We got threes in transition and because of limitations, we have to make the opponent pay when we get stops, we weren't putting up pressure in transition and we would get stops and not get anything and the best time to score is the first 10-12 seconds and that is what happened today."

OTHER BITS

Tech had 29 assists the most since 2015 against Cornell and a record for the Josh Pastner era.

The Jackets allowed just three offensive rebounds and just one second chance point. Tech scored 27 points off turnovers and 50 points in the paint out of the 87 points scored.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech hosts SC-Upstate on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion to close non-conference play before hosting Wake Forest to open ACC play on January 5th.

"This one is important and we have Wednesday against SC-Upstate, there are no gimmies and I'll watch tape on them, we need good momentum before ACC play. The ACC from top to bottom, every night will be an absolute grind and everybody can beat everybody every night," Pastner said.