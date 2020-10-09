JacketsOnline - Jackets rebound on Friday night downing Louisville

"Proud really proud of the team, really proud of the coaches, the way they handled the bye week, the way we learn from our mistakes, penalties, turnovers, all of those things, unforced errors," head coach Geoff Collins said. "We harped on that the whole last two weeks. And it just really proud of the guys taking those lessons to heart, offensively protecting the ball. And then you really saw tonight the defense really going after the ball to create turnovers and cause fumbles. It was a complete team win, offense, defense and special teams."

ATLANTA- It was a tale of two halves for Georgia Tech as the Jackets knocked off Louisville 46-27 on Friday night on national television. Tech trailed 21-14 at the break and then outscored the Cardinals 32-6 in the second half creating turnovers and going five-for-five in the red zone.

Tech ended up plus 3 in turnovers with zero turnovers for the offense after two straight games of four-plus turnovers. Jeff Sims who was responsible for several of the turnovers in the UCF and Syracuse games played a nearly flawless game throwing for 249 yards and two scores and rushing for 64 yards and another touchdown.

"Our biggest thing that we've been preaching over the past two weeks was just protecting the ball and not have self-inflicted wounds," Sims said. "So no penalties and stuff like that can hurt us. So I feel like us enforcing all that and practices and though we needed to do to stop it."

Sims also said his comfort level with the way Dave Patenaude calls the game as an offensive coordinator and the playbook improves every week.

"I'm definitely getting more comfortable in the offense get more comfortable in the playbook noticing defenses a lot better, or the game is starting to slow down a little bit. I wouldn't be able to do all that without helping my teammates. You know, Sandy helped me a practice goal. So with me and my coaches, they any extra time that I need to be there with me to talk to me and stuff like that. So I just think they play a big part in that too," Sims said.

Collins said his team is young in key spots like quarterback, running back and right tackle, but they are making strides every game.

"We've got three true freshmen that are playing a ton of ball for us on offense. We knew going into the first couple of games, that there were going to be some things that we would have to mature we would have to develop, but just hats off to those guys, the leadership that's around them, that helps them become the big time players that they are and they're going to be even further moving forward. Just really proud of the maturation on all levels, the leadership. We had a bunch of young guys play on defense too. Just proud of the way the older guys, the leadership meetings that we've had," Collins said.

Tech did not turn it over and had just seven penalties in the game

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude also pulled a rabbit out of his hat with a trick play on a reverse TD pass from receiver Ahmarean Brown to Jalen Camp. Malachi Carter caught another key touchdown late in the game as Tech nursed a five-point lead late.

"It's a double move (for the outside receiver and my job was really just to grab the safeties attention to keep that," Carter said. "The safety read it and jumped over and Jeff being a good player saw the safety and gave me a chance so I set it down and then I spun it around the safety when came back and scored."

All three turnovers came on strips by Tech defenders with two on defense and one on special teams and they were close to getting two other fumbles in the game as well.

Jordan Domineck had the key turnover as the Jackets trailed 27-26 and he stripped Javian Hawkins and recovered the fumble. Tech went 51-yards and scored on a touchdown pass from Sims to Gibbs to retake the lead 32-27 and the Cardinals never scored again. On the prior series, Domineck said he jumped offsides a key moment leading to the Cardinals eventual go-ahead score at the time.

"That (fumble) was really more of a team effort on that because the play literally right before then, when I was in, I had jumped offsides, I was in my feelings, I was really in my head, I can say that," Domineck said. "My teammates came over got me right, kept me helped me get my head up, kept me accountable for my actions made sure I knew not to do it again. And they just said you got to play come you got to be played come you got to play come and just keep it going. Coaches came over making sure my head was making sure everybody had me, right. And one thing led to another. We played the job. I played the play. I did my job well, and the ball just happened to fall in my hands."

Domineck and Antonneous Clayton gave Malik Cunningham headaches in the second half with constant pressure in passing situations. Domineck said he was expecting a big showing from Clayton since early Friday morning.

"Antonneous definitely came out ready today, he was already on the jump from as soon as he woke up. Like he woke up yelling, screaming. I heard him at 5:30 in the morning, going crazy," Domineck said. "Having him back is great. Just having him be able to get back into the rhythm of playing football after so long, having him make a huge impact on our team with two sacks coming in there a few tackles tackle for loss is great."

The Jackets defense struggled in the first half to get off the field allowing Louisville to convert six of their first 11 third downs and two fourth down conversions. Louisville converted just two of their six third down attempts in the second half and were 0-1 on fourth down.