JacketsOnline - Jackets reach another milestone in return to the gridiron

The elongated Georgia Tech preseason moved to the final phase before fall camp on Wednesday. The Jackets began walkthroughs and team meetings at the Tech practice fields that will last two weeks. Head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury have taken a very measured and slow approach to bring players and the football program back up to speed. Aided by some changes in access for this unusual period Tech coaches have been able to hold mandatory workouts for two weeks and can engage in 20 hours of football-related activities now. That time can consist of up to eight hours of weights and conditioning, six hours of walkthroughs with a football and six hours of team meetings. That will give the staff 40 hours over two weeks to knock any rust after the long layoff that began on the Friday before spring break after spring practice number six.

The Thursday or Friday-style practices will go on until August 3rd. On the 4th, Tech can begin Fall Camp and after an acclimation period begin full padded practice.