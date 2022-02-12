Jackets rally but come up short again at UVA 63-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Georgia Tech has not had a lot of success at John Paul Jones Arena against Virginia and the Jackets dug a first-half hole they were unable to climb out of despite cutting the Cavs lead to two points late in the second half. Tech fell for the 14th time 63-53, dropping to 10-14 on the year and 3-11 in the ACC with the loss. It was the fourth win in a row for Virginia who started the season very slow and now sits at 10-5 in the ACC and 16-9 overall. Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner remains winless against Virginia coach Tony Bennett in his career falling to 0-8 at Tech and 0-9 overall against the Cavs head man. "Give coach Bennett and his staff tons of credit and made big plays and shots late, give them a lot of credit and Gardner hit some big shots in the first half,” Pastner said. “UVA is a blueblood and I think they are in the same league as the Duke, Carolina, and Kentucky’s. We had the 10 turnovers in the first half and dug ourselves a little hole, the objective is to get the win, our teams have fought, fought, and competed and we’ve had segments where we dig ourselves a hole.” Tech trailed by as much as 17 in the first half before settling down and making a game of it in the second half. The Jackets outshot Virginia both inside and outside 45.7-percent to 38.8-percent inside and 33.3 to 22.2-percent from three. “Defensively we held them under 40 from the field and under 30 from three, we had 10 turnovers in the first half and five in the second half, 31 second-chance points and that is a controllable, we have to avoid those turnovers in those situations, our team has gotten better,” Pastner said. Mike Devoe led the way for Tech with 17 points, but it took him 15 shots to get to 17 points and he had four assists and three turnovers. "I would say the turnovers cost us toward the end and then also them getting some defensive stops and hitting some big-time plays toward the end of the game especially Kihei Clark," Devoe said. "I wouldn't say we were disjointed on offense, I would give a lot of credit to Virginia, they do a really good job of packing the line and doing those type of things and I feel like our pace was better in the in the second half and we were moving the ball more and focusing on what Georgia Tech does," Devoe said.

Devoe only attempted three free throws in the game (Geoff Burke/USAToday)

Jordan Usher had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists but three turnovers as well and Rodney Howard added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, but also three turnovers. Howard said coming off the bench helped settle him into the game and cleared some of his nerves. "Coach benched me and I feel like that kind of relieved my shoulders a little bit, less pressure in a way I guess. I feel like when I came in I didn't have to overdo something and I felt more comfortable, hopefully, this is a game I can step forward from and continue to produce," Howard said. Defensively Howard played maybe his best defensive game in ACC play on Saturday as one of the few bright spots for the Jackets. "It is hard to defend without fouling and it is really tough, but I'm trying to edge away at it and I know I haven't been the best defender around the rim, but it is more of a pride thing, I have to step up and protect the rim," Howard said. "Everyone who plays the five ends up in foul trouble for us whether it is me, or Khalid or Jordan Meka Jayden Gardner led all scorers with 26 points including 15 in the first half for the Cavs while Kihei Clark had 15 points including two big threes late in the second half that iced the game. "(Clark) has been in a lot of them and has that experience, we talk about it often, most times in these types of games it comes down to making plays. Reece made a nice penetration and kick to Kihei. We also made our free throws too. Georgia Tech is scrappy and tough, the zone is tough and confusing, but Kihei hit just enough. They got into us with their offense in the second half,” Bennett said. Virginia hit only four threes in the game, but Clark's last two threes came after Tech had narrowed the lead to four twice including the final time with 2:34 remaining in the game. “Clark hit the two threes late in the second half that were really backbreakers for us. It was the same thing in our place last year, he hit a big shot in our place in a game we probably should’ve won. They’ve got great players and a great staff, but he is a really great player and Beekman is really good too.” Clark's last three came after a Tech turnover by Howard. “The Howard one where he caught it from Deivon, Usher had three in the first half and one was Meka just dropping the ball right in his hand, Devoe had one or two where he turned the ball over in a tight space. We play Princeton and have a lot of guys touching their hands and with Devoe and Usher and playing through the elbow with Howard, that has been an Achilles' Heal for us this year and we were better last year and we have to hurry and clean up. We are a better team than we’ve been. You get judged on wins, there is a scoreboard, I know that but that is it.” Virginia's defense also denied a lot of threes shutting down Deebo Coleman who had just two shot attempts and one three-point attempt in the game as well as Kyle Sturdivant who had no three-point attempts and Deivon Smith who had no three-point attempts in the game. The Jackets' ACCseason-long free throw disparity continued in this game with Virginia scoring 21 points on 23 attempts from the line while Tech was held to 10 attempts at the line and seven made free throws.

Howard played his best ACC game logging 29+ minutes off the bench (Geoff Burke/USAToday)