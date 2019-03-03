ATLANTA- In the home finale of the 2018-19 season, Georgia Tech brought the drama in their matchup with Boston College. The game went down to the buzzer as Eagles' star guard Ky Bowman's three-point shot rolled out and the Jackets picked up ACC win number five. The win propels the Jackets into 11th place in the ACC with one game left at NC State next Wednesday.

The Jackets dynamic duo of guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe combined for 41 points and eight assists with just one turnover in the win for the Jackets.



"Jose Alvarado and Mike Devoe played at a high-level as a backcourt Jose had 20 and Michael had 21 points, eight assists combined and we had single digit turnovers as a team, but we had seven turnovers in the second half. James Banks was solid he had 18 and 9; Moses finished well and gathered himself when he got stuck scoring. Curtis Haywood gave us a really good stat line," Pastner said. "Khalid was solid for us and had a great catch on a 50/50 ball at the end. We did an excellent job on Bowman," Jackets head coach Josh Pastner said.



Nik Popovich led the Eagles with 24 points and nine rebounds, but star guard Ky Bowman was held to 5-14 shooting and 13 points while Jordan Chatman hit just one of his five three-point attempts.



On top of everything else, it was senior night for AD Gueye, Sylvester Ogbonda and Brandon Alston. Pastner played a short bench with Gueye being only one of two subs along with Khalid Moore. Gueye had six points, three rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench.



"It was a great win for us, for Georgia Tech. A few things, on the three seniors, AD, Sylvester, and Brandon three phenomenal young men and they are great culture guys and they've done great things for our program and our culture," he said.



While Alston and Gueye have been key rotation guys the last few years, Ogbonda was more of a practice player behind several other post players, but the Jackets viewed each as a key contributor even when the stat sheet didn't shot it, so it was important for them to get a win in their final appearance at McCamish Pavilion.



"It was very important for our three seniors, to leave them on a good note and we just keep grinding in every game. We've got to win on Wednesday and then the ACC Tournament coming up too," Alvarado said. "We've got to keep grinding."



Khalid Moore hit two of his four free throws and Mike Devoe hit a layup to give Tech a 74-70 lead midway through overtime. James Banks fouled out on a Steffon Mitchell layup that gave the Eagles an old-fashioned three-point play attempt, but Mitchell missed the free throw. Jose Alvarado answered with a late shot clock jumper. Mitchell got another set of free throws on a questionable foul call on AD Gueye and hit both to make it 76-74 with 1:46 left. Devoe out of a Boston College timeout hit a three to make it 79-74 with under a minute left. Popovich hit a two then Alvarado went one for two from the line to give Tech an 80-76 lead with 24.9 left. The Eagles scored a quick two and Alvarado was forced to call a timeout on the inbounds with 10.8 left. Khalid Moore caught the inbounds and was fouled with 10.3 left. Moore hit one of his two three throws it make it an 81-78. Bowman ended up missing a game-tying shot at the buzzer.



Devoe's overtime performance really was key in closing out the win and keeping the at-times sputtering offense going.



"I wanted to do anything possible to win, everything possible so I emphasized having no turnovers as well in this one," Devoe said. "In practice, coach wanted us to space out the floor and kick it out and get some looks. Our bigs opened up the lane for us and we were able to hit some shots and make plays."



With 30 seconds left, Curtis Haywood was whistled for a foul with the Jackets leading 70-68 on a loose ball. In the bonus, the Eagles hit both to tie the game from Ky Bowman, giving the Jackets the ball with 30.4 left in the game. The Eagles opted to foul Jose Alvarado with 25.4 left fouled him a second time with 24.7 left, Haywood got a clean look at the end of the possession but it rimmed out leading to overtime.



Banks picked up his fourth foul with 8:50 left and the Jackets leading 60-54 on Boston College. Banks was out for two-plus minutes with the lead falling to two 63-61. Ky Bowman tied it after a controversial travel call on a defensive rebound following a block by Banks. Banks appeared to have been pushed to the ground by an Eagle defender. Nik Popovich hit a putback to give Boston College a 65-63 advantage with 4:19 left. The play marked the end of an 11-1 run by the Eagles. Mike Devoe snapped the run with a three-pointer off a great pass from Khalid Moore from the corner.



Tech trailed 25-23 to Boston College before a pair of Alvarado threes gave the Jackets their first lead of the game 29-25 with 4:13 left in the first half. The Eagles got foul happy in the final two minutes letting the Jackets extend the halftime lead to 40-33 behind 17 points from Alvarado. Curtis Haywood had five assists in the first half as well keying much of the offensive action. The Jackets shot 50-percent from the field in the first half and had 10 assists on 15 made field goals.



"We did a better job moving the ball and we didn't give the ball a headache and the Princeton offense isn't as good with the two bigs, so we sized down and that hurt defensively, we've been better offensively and not as effective offensively. We guard the three-point shot well, Popovich and Mitchell do their job and Ky, Chatman and the others are good," Pastner said.



Despite a big run in the second half, it was the first half that really bothered Boston College coach Jim Christian.



"Georgia Tech made one more play in overtime and it was tied when Alvarado scored in the corner, then we walked out to a three point shooter in the corner and gave it to Devoe," Boston College coach Jim Christian said. "We gave up so many plays in the first half."



Both teams had a short bench in the game with seven players between the teams logging over 37 minutes.



"When we got down in overtime it wasn't the same, maybe it was fatigue, but everyone is this league plays a lot of minutes," Christian said.



For Pastner, the 2018-19 season didn't go as imagined for many reasons so going out with a final win at home was a big deal for him and his team.



"We are building and that is what we are doing, for us to move the needle... the league is the best league in all of basketball outside of the NBA. Unless we get five-star studs, to move the needle we have to get old and I believe in that and look would our fortunes would be better with Josh Okogie, it hurts us this year, it is not an excuse, we didn't plan on that happening. We've relied on young guys and we've got to sign guys, we were picked 13th or 14th, but we are moving in the right way. It is not easy; I know it as well as anyone and we need Michael and Jose to be great in the backcourt. We have to get better in the perimeter," Pastner said.

