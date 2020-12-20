JacketsOnline - Jackets pull away for a blowout win over Delaware State

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech got a much-needed easy win on Sunday night against Delaware State to move to 4-3 on the season with a 97-69 victory. The Jackets played ten-plus minutes of reserves after Tech opened a 32-point lead with 11:05 left in the second half. Jose Alvarado led the way for Tech tying a career-high with 29 points on 11 of 14 shooting and five assists a few days after losing a couple of teeth in practice. Alvarado struggled the next day in Tech's game against Florida A&M, but clearly, he was more like himself on Sunday. "It was tough the day of and the day after, toothaches are a big pain. I think it was the most painful thing out there. It was just hurting me, but they took good care of me and I got some rest and I was fine and back better than ever (tonight)," Alvarado said. "I think Friday was disappointing and this was really fun. We got everyone in the game and just had fun with it and got to smile and laugh and remember why we play this game. We got to play Georgia Tech basketball." Moses Wright added 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Jordan Usher rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points, four steals, five rebounds, and six assists in 26 minutes of action. Only three Jackets played more than 25 minutes this season with Alvarado topping out at 28 minutes.

Alvarado tied a career high with 29 points (Alyssa Pointer/ACC Media Services)

The Jackets had 25 assists in the game on 33 made field goals with just 9 turnovers. It was the third straight game under 10 turnovers on the season and the Jackets are +33 in turnover margin in those three games. Tech blew the game open with a 25-1 run over 5:23 in the middle of the second half taking a 76-44 lead. Pastner emptied his bench with a lineup of Saba Gigibera, Rodney Howard, Kyle Sturdivant, Tristan Maxwell, and Khalid Moore. Jordan Usher was the king of the +/- with a +33 rating on the game. "I thought Jordan had back-to-back games that he continues to play the right way and stay within himself, great stat line of ten points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals," Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. "We were solid. Khalid Moore continues to be solid. In fact, that was his first turnover today he's had I think in three games. Bubba Parham, he'll make those threes, but did a good job of not turning it over and Mike Devoe had five assists and five boards and Saba came in and gave us six boards. I thought Rodney Howard came in and gave us good minutes ran the floor hard. Tristan Maxwell is good to see him on the floor. He's been cleared to practice for full-court up and down live for about a week now. So it was good to get him in and everybody else in as well too." The run allowed Pastner to start rotating in his bench as it was both a 25-1 run and a 20-0 run overall. "I was I was frustrated we just couldn't put them away," Pastner said. "It was back and forth a little bit. I thought Jose's play really opened it up When he hit his threes, so it was good that we had that margin so I was able to get some of those guys in." Myles Carter had 17 points off the bench to lead Hornet scorers. Delaware State had 20 turnovers and just 12 assists in the game. Georgia Tech led 40-30 at the break behind 12 points from Jose Alvarado and eight from Moses Wright in the first half. Delaware State committed 13 turnovers resulting in 14 points off turnovers for the Jackets marking the major difference in the game at the break.

Jordan Usher rejects a shot in the lane by Delaware State (Alyssa Pointer/ACC Media Services)

Heralded freshman shooting guard Tristan Maxwell made his debut coming off a foot injury. He has been out since July and he was cleared to practice early in the week, so getting him action with helpful for Pastner. Maxwell eight minutes and while he didn't hit a field goal, he was three-for-three from the line. "Tristan, he's been able to go up and down now for about a week or so and he's had some good practices. Some days, he has just been rusty. I mean, this is the first week he's been able to go live since July. So he's rusty. He's been working on the treadmill, he's going to get himself in shape. He's had some flashes and practice where he's been good, which is going to take him time," Pastner said. "You've been out for almost six months. There's nothing like basketball conditioning and basketball shape. So that's just going to take some time and him kind of getting his feet wet and getting in rhythm and it was good to be able to give him a little game time today. But the more we practice, the more he'll settle in and feel comfortable and get used to this level."