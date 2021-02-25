Not finishing some games earlier this season has put Georgia Tech's men's basketball team in a must-win situation in the final three regular-season games if they want to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid. A loss wouldn't end their hopes, but it would put pressure on the Jackets to come up big in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro in two weeks. Up next on the gauntlet is Syracuse. Due to COVID-related cancellations, the Jackets have played 10 of their 14 ACC games against teams ahead of them in the standings thus far and Syracuse comes in behind a game back behind Tech in the standings, but also hoping for an ACC Tournament bid.

Tech head coach Josh Pastner has certainly been impressed with what he has seen from Jim Boeheim's team on film.

I think Syracuse is as good as any team in the country. I mean, they are really good. They are talented. Obviously, Coach Boeheim is one of the greatest ever to coach regardless of sport not only in the ACC, the Big East, but basketball in general, in the history of the game, Pastner said. I think Coach Boeheim's son Buddy is really good. (Marek) Dolezaj has a high motor. (Quincy Guerrier) number one, he has a high motor. Those guys play so darn hard. (Alan) Griffin's really good. I mean, he can flat out score the ball, put the ball in the basket, obviously. (Joseph) Girard III and then you got (Kadary) Richmond and (Robert Braswell) those guys come off the bench who are really good. They're exceptionally good defensively. And they're exceptionally good offensively. So we're going to play our best game of the year if you want an opportunity to win the game."