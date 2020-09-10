Sometimes teams will play a team with a new coaching staff or new-look to open a season but rarely will that be a league game on the road. That is the challenge facing Georgia Tech this weekend as they head to Doak Campbell Stadium to face Florida State and new head coach Mike Norvell with a different offensive and defensive scheme.

Without the typical game film, they rely on, Tech coaches and players have to mix Memphis film from Norvell's previous gig and Florida State film for personnel purposes as well as look at how players may slip into other positions and roles in that system.

TECH DEFENSIVELY

"Well, you start off with Memphis, I've watched a lot of Memphis. We're expecting them to bring their offense to Florida State so I've watched a lot of that and we have a really good plan. Florida State personnel-wise they have a little bit different personnel as in like the strengths of Memphis to the strengths at Florida State. I've watched a good amount of Florida State and a lot of Memphis," Curry said. "I mean I think they're they have explosive backs, explosive wide receivers and we have much respect for them but I think that we're dialed in and we're ready to go."

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said he has worked with his team on coming up with a plan to account for both the things Memphis liked to do and how that translates to different personnel at Florida State.

"Within reason, we're gonna have a plan for things that we see on tape but at the end of the day, we've got to. We've got to have a base defense we've got to be able to block/destruct, we've got to be able to get aligned, we got to be able to have our eyes and in the right spot, communicate and execute with so many unknowns in these situations," Thacker said. "Last year at Memphis their identity was to run the football, they made it very quarterback friendly. Quarterbacks took early shot plays, or they took easy free access plays. They want to establish the run. We've gone back to base fundamentals, base techniques, and we've expended a lot of time on our defensive line with body types, with strength, and then with base fundamentals to be able to get ourselves in situations that are friendly on second and third down. We struggled this past season on first down. Being able to stop the run we got ourselves often in bad situations on second third down that are lower efficiently, so basic techniques and then certainly scheme to be able to bring bad or spring pressure with calculation."