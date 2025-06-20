Jackets pick up commitment from 2026 TE Richerson

Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class just got deeper as tight end Jack Richerson committed to the Jackets Friday via social media over offers from several other Power-4 schools.





Richerson officially visited Georgia Tech a few weeks ago on May 30-June 1 before pulling the trigger on the commitment Friday. He raved about his experience on the visit to JOL recently.





"It was amazing. I loved every minute of it," said Richerson. "I loved spending time with the coaching staff and felt like the program was a huge family."





The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Marist (Ga.) standout is the Jackets' 16th commitment overall in 2026 and ninth on the offensive side of the ball. He chose Georgia Tech over nine other offers, including Power-4 programs like Duke, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Indiana.





Richerson is also a highly-touted baseball prospect in the 2026 class and has taken a recruiting visit to check out the Georgia Tech baseball program in the last year. It is unknown at this time if he will me a two-sport athlete on the college level.





Richerson said on he got the chance to have a great talk with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key on his official visit to further build their relationship and discuss possibly being a multi-sport athlete once he gets to The Flats.





"(Key) was amazing. Loved the relationship we have built," said Richerson. "I'm a two-sport guy and so the conversation with him included baseball as well. So his message was his belief in me and the person I am and how he believes I am a great fit for the program."





Richerson was previously being recruited by Georgia Tech for baseball with his primary recruiter being James Ramsey, who was recently promoted to head coach to fill the vacancy left by long-time head coach Danny Hall stepping aside after 32 years running the program. He said the Jackets were recruiting him as a third baseman and pitcher, but what position he would play on the diamond would now really depend on what he does on the football field.





"What's cool is Coach Ramsey has been recruiting me to Tech for about three years now. So the act that he got the head job a few days ago was just awesome," said Richerson. "Initially I was being recruited as a 3B/RHP but with football in the equation now I think it will just come down to my development."