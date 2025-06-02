Jackets pick up 2026 commitment from athletic WR Winston

Georgia Tech added to its 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from a long, athletic, in-state wide receiver on Monday afternoon in the form of Jeremy "JJ" Winston.





Winston joined the Jackets' class with his pledge via social media within minutes of his high school teammate from Rome High, Darnell Collins, making the same college decision.





"We've been playing with each other, me and Darnell, since we were like eight years old, and we really haven't had many of the same offers, just a few. But we went to Georgia Tech, and we sat down and talked about it, and we just made the decision then because we wanted to play with each other and that was the right place for it," Winston told JOL this week. "I think I'll fit in (the offensive system) pretty good. I like all the motions they've got and different types of ways they can get the ball to their receivers. We do the same thing here (at Rome)."





Winston, ranked as a 3-star (5.6) wide receiver by Rivals, officially visited Georgia Tech over the weekend before making the commitment to the Jackets over double-digit offers, including Power 4 schools Indiana, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Minnesota.





"I really didn't know it (the official visit) was going to be that good. The coaches, the players are cool, and I think I'll fit in really well," said Winston. "Plus, I'm close to home. One of my sisters goes to Georgia State, and the other one is going to Kennesaw (State). So we'll all be right there together."







Winston played varsity football for the first time in 2024 for Rome after primarily being a basketball player to start his high school athletic career.





The commitments of Winston and Collins gives the Jackets seven in the 2026 class.





Winston said he has high goals for his first college season and wanted the Georgia Tech fans to know they never have to worry about his effort level on the field.





"I'm going to work hard to play as a freshman," said Winston. "I'm going to give 110 percent every time I go out on the field."

