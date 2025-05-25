Jackets not selected as a NCAA regional host

Georgia Tech and head coach Danny Hall will be on the road in the NCAA Tournament regional round as they were not announced as one of the first-round host schools on Sunday night.





The Jackets (40-17) will likely now be a No. 2 seed at one of the 16 regional sites as the rest of the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Monday at noon with the selection show set to air on ESPN2.





Host sites revealed on Sunday night included Athens (Georgia), Auburn, Austin (Texas), Baton Rouge (LSU), Chapel Hill (UNC), Clemson, Conway (Coastal Carolina), Corvallis (Oregon State), Eugene (Oregon), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Hattiesburg (Southern Miss), Knoxville (Tennessee), Los Angeles (UCLA), Nashville (Vanderbilt), Oxford (Ole Miss) and Tallahassee (Florida State).





Tech last hosted a regional in Atlanta in 2019 as they weren't selected for the honor in 2025 despite being the regular season ACC champions and finishing the regular season strong by winning 2-of-3 in ACC series against ranked Louisville and Duke teams to strengthen its resume. They followed that up with a win over Cal in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.





The Jackets are attempting to make it to the super regional round for the first time since 2006 and for the sixth time in the career of Hall, who is set to retire at the end of the season after 32 years at the helm on The Flats.