Jackets making strong case for 2026 TE Bach

A few days after Georgia Tech had tight end Jackson Hawes picked in by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft, tight ends coach Nathan Brock was out on the road looking for the next generation of Jackets at the position as he made a stop by Argyle, Texas to see 2026 target Braden Bach.





Georgia Tech offered Bach back in January, and the 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end has now collected 20 reported offers from schools all across the country. Bach said he enjoyed his time with Brock after Argyle's spring practice session earlier this week and that his connection with Brock and the opportunity at Tech are both something he's excited about.





"Coach Brock is awesome. Really appreciate my convos with him and my visit to ATL. Great place for tight ends," Bach told JOL this week. "Coach (Brock) and I are definitely connected. He's kind to stay in touch a lot. He played big football so he knows what's up."





Bach visited Georgia Tech back on March 14 and has an official visit on The Flats set up for June 13. He said his plan is no narrow things to top schools in the next few months and when asked if the Jackets would be among the group to make that cut, Bach had this to say.





"Absolutely," said Bach. "The offense fits and features tight ends. Coach (Brent) Key's resume is awesome. I've got lots of friends and some family in Atlanta. It's a great, program, and they had a great season last year. Jackets' future is bright."





Bach has collected offers from several Ivy League schools, service academies and non-Power-4 schools, but also has ACC offers from Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh as well as Big 12 offers from Kansas and Kansas State. The Jackets have put themselves in a good position early with Brock making a strong impression and the usage of the tight ends being a positive in Bach's mind.





Bach is one of three tight ends that currently have official visits set up to Georgia Tech along with Nathan Agyemang (June 6) and Heze Kent (June 9).



