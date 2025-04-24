Jackets make another portal addition to secondary with nickel Gilmore

Georgia Tech added another piece to shore up its secondary on Thursday as the news came down that nickel Jyron Gilmore had committed to the Jackets after playing this past season at Georgia State.





Gilmore said his decision came down to how well he felt he fit in with what coaches were talking to him about and his goals for the future lining with what he saw at Georgia Tech.





"I chose Georgia Tech because the staff made me feel at home, and I felt like they had my best interest pertaining to my aspirations of making it to the NFL," Gilmore told JOL on Thursday.





Gilmore played in all 12 games in 2024 for Georgia State and finished with 53 tackles and two interceptions. He started his college career at Tennessee Tech and had 115 total tackles, 18 pass breakups and three interceptions during his time there from 2020-2023, including a 2023 season in which he had 44 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 11 games.





Gilmore has played over 2,500 career snaps, over 2,400 of those on defense on defense, and had a 70.0 PFF last year with a 70.7 coverage grade and a 76.2 tackle grade.





Gilmore said he really likes what he has seen and heard from the Jackets' defensive backs group and is looking forward to bringing his skillset into the mix.





"I feel like I will fit right in with the secondary. There is already a great culture set in stone," said Gilmore. "From the outside, the (Georgia Tech) secondary seems really gritty and that they have great camaraderie."





Gilmore was unranked by Rivals as a running back in the 2020 class out of North Marion High in Citra, Florida before making the switch to defensive back on the college level when he started his career at Tennessee Tech. He has one year of eligibility remaining once he joins the Georgia Tech program.





"What Georgia Tech fans can expect from me is someone who is good person first and foremost," said Gilmore. "As a player they can expect someone who is going to show up every day and give 110 percent. They can also expect me to be someone who will lead and make plays every Saturday."