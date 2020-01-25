After another close loss to #6 Louisville, Georgia Tech (8-11) (3-6 ACC) is turning the page and heading back home to face off against NC State (14-5) (5-3 ACC). The Jackets started off their season with a bang in Raleigh, beating the pack 82-81 behind 42 points from Michael Devoe and James Banks.

The season has been a bit of a rollercoaster since then, and each team is coming in on two different streaks - Georgia Tech has lost three straight, NC State has won three straight.

"They are very, very good," Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said ahead of the game. "I think they run good stuff, I think coach Keatts, what he has done has UNC Wilmington and now North Carolina State just shows how good of a coach he is."

Despite having good success in Raleigh, Keatts has not been able to get the best of Pastner yet while coaching the Pack and is 0-3 against the Jackets.

Historically, the games between Georgia Tech and NC State are close. Of the last 26 matchups, 22 of them have been decided by 10 points or less, including four overtime games.

For Georgia Tech, the story heading into this game is the same as it has been, Tech is an improved team, but turnovers have costed them wins.

"We are doing everything we can to try to correct that problem, and it is a problem," said Pastner. "It's frustrating, every press conference I have been here I've been talking about the turnovers."

The game will tip off at 4:00 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion and will be televised on the ACC's Regional Sports Network.