Redshirt freshman corner Myles Sims got good news from the NCAA on Wednesday as Georgia Tech’s football team prepared to leave for Clemson. Sims waiver appeal was approved by the NCAA while his teammate Antonneous Clayton saw his denied.

Sims is expected to be an “above the line” player and should see action on Thursday night at corner.

“I’m happy for Myles and for our team that he has been granted immediate eligibility. This is the right decision for the young man,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said.

Clayton’s appeal touched on multiple issues that led him to leave the University of Florida fell on deaf ears much to the chagrin of Collins.

“At the same time, I vehemently disagree with the NCAA’s decision to not grant immediate eligibility for Antonneous,” Collins continued. “As an athletics department and a football program, we remain confident that he meets the stated criteria for immediate eligibility and by not granting it, the NCAA does not have the best interests of the student-athlete in mind.“

The Jackets were one-for-three in the waiver battle. Redshirt freshman Miami transfer Marquez Ezzard’s appeal was denied earlier this month along with Clayton’s. Clayton will just have one season of eligible left baring a medical waiver while Ezzard will have three years to play three seasons. Notre Dame transfer Derrik Allen is voluntarily sitting out this season and will have three years left as well.

