Georgia Tech picked up a huge piece for the 2020 class and the immediate offensive line needs in Vanderbilt graduate transfer Devin Cochran. Cochran spent the weekend on the Flats with the Tech staff before making his final decision. He graduates from Vanderbilt in the spring and will join the team this summer where he will have one season to play. The Jackets' pickup of Cochran is a huge recruiting win for Geoff Collins and offensive line coach Brent Key. He can start at either tackle spot and is a huge upgrade at the most difficult position during the transition from the triple option to the spread pro-style system Collins and his staff are running. He chose the Jackets over USC, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, and several others.



Cochran during his visit to Tech

Cochran brings a wealth of experience as a three-year starter for the Commodores at offensive tackle. He has logged nearly 2,000 career snaps at offensive tackle in the SEC posting impressive numbers according to PFF College. PFF had him with a 74+ pass protection rating for the season which would be better than anyone on Tech's current offensive line and he was the starting left tackle for Vanderbilt. Click here to learn more about Cochran

IN HIS OWN WORDS