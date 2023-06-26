"I feel great and I feel like I definitely made the right choice," Greco told JOL. "Georgia Tech is close to home and it really fits me. When you graduate from Georgia Tech you have a lot of opportunities on and off the field. They'll have three starters gone and just CP (Clayton Powell-Lee) coming back so there are three spots open right there. There are also a lot of players from Georgia already there that I know. "

Georgia Tech added a versatile piece for the 2024 class with the commitment of Mill Creek (Ga.) athlete Trajen Greco . Greco committed to the Jackets as a defensive back and he will help Tech restock a soon-to-be-depleted secondary after the 2023 season.

The official visit weekend in Atlanta helped seal the deal for Greco.

"It was amazing, just being able to be in Atlanta and be on campus and see how nice it is. It was really good all-around," he said. "Kenyatta Watson II was my host. He used to go to Grayson so I knew of him."





"Coach Tillman and I just had a talk and watched some of my film and he showed me what I can work on. He didn't just show me the good things. He showed me what I can work on and he showed me the depth chart of how many people are leaving and how many people are staying and I just felt like GT was the best option for me. They like me at corner, nickel, or safety."

"My mom is unbelievably proud of me and she is very excited that I am staying close to home. She was kind of shocked when I said I was ready but she agrees with my decision," Greco said.

Greco surprised the Tech staff by committing in head coach Brent Key's office during his exit meeting following the official visit on Sunday.

"My meeting with Coach Key was really good and we got to the point where he asked me what my timeline was and I told him I had a talk with my mom and I was ready right now. He was very shocked and Coach Thacker and Coach Tillman were also very shocked," he said of the moment he committed. They were definitely fired up. I was the first person to commit in his new office Coach Key said."

Greco chose Georgia Tech over other offers from UNC, Virginia Tech, and Duke among several others.

"I'm so excited (about committing) and as much as you love being recruited, it gets very hard. Whenever I told my mom I was ready, I could feel the relief in my body. It was just amazing. I'm ready to focus on my senior season and keep focusing on the state championship," he said.

He becomes commitment No. 20 for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class, a class now ranked at No. 13 nationally and 3rd in the ACC.

Russell Johnson contributed to this story