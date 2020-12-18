JacketsOnline - Jackets knock off FAMU to start final round of non-conference play

"I thought Michael Devoe played a really good game eight assists. I thought, Jordan Usher was good in his role. We had him at the five at times and was very solid. I thought Bubba had a really good second half and then he obviously made some threes. And I thought, you know, Khalid (Moore) had a big three in the second half that allowed us to win the game. So it's a good win. And we'll get back to practice tomorrow, clean up a couple of things and ready to play on Sunday," he said.

"I know with there being no fans energy's tough to come by I got to come with it. So I wanted to make sure tonight that I came out and no matter my shot fell or not just fly to the glass and just do what it takes to win and get some energy going with my team," Parham said of his performance.

Bubba Parham was big on the glass with a team-high eight rebounds while hitting three three-point baskets on his way to 13 points. Jose Alvarado rounded out the double-figure scorers for Tech with 11 points but he only hit on three of his ten shots.

ATLANTA- In an uneven outing, Georgia Tech knocked off Florida A&M 74-64 behind a strong night from big man Moses Wright who had 24 points, seven rebounds, and hit six of eight from the charity stripe. Michael Devoe added 15 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Tech had 18 assists on 27 made field goals and just ten turnovers. The Rattlers had just nine assists and gave up 12 offensive rebounds. Tech moved to 3-3 on the season while FAMU dropped to 1-5.

The Jackets shot 40.9 percent from three hitting nine triples while FAMU hit seven on 41.2-percent shooting. The Rattlers also missed several open threes.

"I mean, we won the game," Pastner said. "I mean, there are things that we did well, but some things we didn't do well, can. What I would tell you is, is one of the things you know, us I thought, again, for the most part, we took care of the basketball, I the second half, we made good threes, we shared the ball 18 assists on 27 made field goals. My issue is I didn't like how we played the second half defensively. The first half was fine."

M.J. Randolph led FAMU with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Big man Evins Desir added 10 off the bench for the Rattlers in 19 minutes and managed to draw multiple fouls from Tech freshman big man Saba Gigiberia.

The Rattlers got within five with under eight minutes and proceeded to get within five several more times in the second half before a Khalid Moore three put them up 67-59 with 2:33 left. FAMU responded with a layup and Wright got fouled with 1:54 left and hit one of two to give the Jackets a 68-61 lead. Tech got back-to-back stops on the other end and a fastbreak to Mike Devoe. Wright then fouled Kamron Reaves on a three-point attempt, but he missed two of the three free throws. Tech was able to hit a lob to Wright to go up 72-62 to put the game away.

Tech led 35-24 at the half behind 11-points and three rebounds from Moses Wright and 22 rebounds from the team in the half compared to just 15 for the Rattlers. The Jackets opened up a 17-point lead to start the second half 41-24 with 18:38 left in the game behind a couple of Jacket threes.

"Coach drew up some plays for me actually to get it in the post," Wright said of his performance. "I got touches with broken plays (too) and is just me just finding an opportunity to post up. My teammates found me and we all talked before pregame about the size difference and how should dominate on the inside so coming in. In the second half, I just knew if we got close because we're only up 11 going in I just knew if we got close that I'll probably be the first option."

Wright said he was frustrated by the team's performance with two non-conference games left before UNC comes to Atlanta to open the main ACC slate.

"If we play like how we played tonight against UNC, we're not gonna win," he said. So you got to come out with a whole different mindset. I know that we're gonna come out a whole different mindset coming ACC play, but we just can't like flip it on and off, including myself."

With students gone for Christmas Break and only 300 tickets available for friends and family of the Tech program, the crowd was sparse and the gym was very quiet for most of the game.