Jackets hustle past Lamar behind three-point barrage and bench points
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech cruised to an 88-69 win over Lamar in the 2018-19 season opener at McCamish Pavilion on Friday night. The Jackets amped up the defensive pressure in the first half to build a ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news