Jackets grab commitment from 2026 WR Obrokta to add to class

Georgia Tech added another talented piece to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon as in-state wide receiver Isaac Obrokta announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets via social media.





The 6-foot, 170-pound Obrokta chose Tech over offers from Florida State, Ole Miss and UCF, among several others. He made his official visit to Tech back on May 30-June 1 with the Jackets making a strong impression on him about the direction of the program and how he fit into the future on The Flats.





"First, I want to say this wouldn’t be possible without God," Obrokta told JOL on Wednesday. "I chose GT because I truly believe in Coach (Brent) Key’s vision. They’re about to be the talk of the town in the ACC, just wait and see."







Obrokta is the 12th commitment overall for Tech in the 2026 class and seventh on the offensive of the ball. He is the third wide receiver commit in the class along with fellow 2026 pass-catchers Jeremy "JJ" Winston and Darnell Collins, who both committed to the Jackets back on June 2.





Obrokta had a message for what Georgia Tech fans can expect from him in the future.





"To all the Yellow Jacket fans, you’re getting a hardworking young man who won’t let you down," said Obrokta.