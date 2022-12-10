CHAPEL HILL, NC- In a familiar storyline this season, Georgia Tech got killed on the offensive glass and at the free throw line in a 75-59 loss to preseason #1 North Carolina who had their star big man Armando Bacot back for the game. Bacot was huge for the Heels with a double-double (21 points and 13 rebounds) in his first game back after missing a game with a shoulder injury. "Carolina is really good and unfortunately the timing of when we played them coming off four-straight losses and a week off to get healthy with Bacot and to get recentered and reorganized," head coach Josh Pastner said. "Virginia Tech got a gift to play against them without Bacot last Sunday. The good news is now we have a week off because of finals to regroup and clean up." The game was close for most of the first half until Carolina went on an 11-0 run in the final 3:08 of the half to pull away 39-26. Tech reduced the second-half lead to 11 three different times but missed opportunities to cut it to single digits, and that first-half hole was too much to overcome for the Jackets. "The game was won or lost in the final three minutes," Pastner said of the first-half swoon. Guard Miles Kelly said in the first half they did a good job until the final three minutes of playing within the offense and moving the ball to open shooters. "I think we getting to the second and third side on the offense and we were knocking down shots and getting out in transition offense and defensively we got a couple of stops and in the second half those offensive looks were not there and I think that was the main difference between the first and the second half," Kelly said.

Bacot slams a dunk for two of his 21 points (Bob Donnan/USAToday)

The rest of the story of the game came down to work on the glass. The Jackets had just 22 rebounds in the game and one offensive board compared to 43 rebounds and 12 offensive rebounds for the Heels. Pastner said he sold out defensively to negate the Tar Heels’ transition offense “Last year we were able to attack the basket and score with our guards and for whatever reason, it didn’t work and the last three days we worked on something with our big man running down the court posting up. Armando did a great job down the middle of the floor posting up and scoring and that allowed us to be really efficient,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. RJ Davis led all scorers with 22 points and he added 10 rebounds as well for the Tar Heels. Leading the way for Georgia Tech were sophomores Jalon Moore and Miles Kelly who each had 15 points. Both players had two turnovers as well, but Kelly had three steals and Moore had two steals and a block, but just four rebounds. Pastner said the lack of rebounding was the sacrifice he had to make to try to keep Carolina in check offensively. "To try to help us with transition we sent a lot of guys back, more than we usually do. That was part of the thing. I felt like their best offense is transition offense and I did it for offensive balance, but not having Ja'von (Franklin) hurt us big-time on the offensive rebounding," Pastner said. Rodney Howard was the last sub off the bench but ended up playing 25 minutes with six points, but only two rebounds including Tech’s lone offensive board. Deebo Coleman scored 13 points hitting three of his five three-point attempts in the game. Tech shot 40.7 percent from the floor and 9-for-26 from the arc. Carolina hit just three of their 13 three-point attempts but they shot 47.4 percent overall, but scored 36 points in the paint and hit 18 of 24 free throws. Tech attempted just eight free throws in the game. Pete Nance and Caleb Love added 11 points and 10 points respectively for North Carolina. Four-star big man Jalen Washington scored his first points a Tar Heel at the end of the game coming off a serious knee injury. Tech had two significant injuries in the game with starting center Ja'von Franklin missing most of the game with a groin injury and point guard Deivon Smith limited to just five minutes in the second half after rolling his ankle following a collision with Bacot. "Ja'von Franklin was only able to play six minutes, his groin was hurting and once we took him out he tried to go once more, so he wasn't available the rest of the game and Deivon Smith tweaked and rolled his ankle so he wasn't able to go back in," Pastner said. With Franklin out, Jordan Meka played a season-high 8 minutes with a block, steal and one rebound in just his fourth game this season. Pastner said that he expects both should benefit from Finals Week at Georgia Tech to heal up and play before the Alabama State game on December 17th.

