Jackets fight NCAA and workaround postseason/scholarship limitations
Only at Georgia Tech would a team have to vacate an ACC Championship for some T-shirts. That is what many fans have said over the years since the last major dealing with the goliath that runs college sports. So it was not a huge surprise when the hammer came down hard on Josh Pastner and the basketball program in September over some recruiting violations and weird actions by a rogue quasi booster Ron Bell.
All of those things have been hashed out a million times, what surprised everyone including Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury and coach Pastner was the severity of the punishment. Much akin to getting hard jail time for shoplifting a pack of gum and a candy bar, the Jackets were smacked down while other ACC programs like North Carolina walked through loopholes through academic fraud involving multiple sports and other coaches were caught on wiretaps attempting to buy players.
Stansbury was clearly frustrated when he spoke with reporters the day the sanctions were announced and immediately a discussion into filing an appeal was had. The Jackets filed their written appeal on Friday which you can read below and finally appear ready to fight back against the NCAA who have run roughshod over the program for over a decade over minor violations.
Pastner and Stansbury played this well waiting until the announcement of the last signee for the 2020 recruiting class, Jordan Meka joining Saba Gigiberia and Tristan Maxwell. The Jackets only have three scholarships available for 2020, but under the sanctions would only have two. Now all three players are grandfathered into the program and the math helps Pastner who has many scholarships available for 2021 with five players scheduled to come off scholarship after next season.
Tech also has a team capable of making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. The slow wheels of NCAA decision making should play out in Tech's favor as the appeal works it's way through the system. The last time Tech filed a major appeal in the aforementioned T-shirt scandal, it took the NCAA six or seven months to go through the full process.
TECH'S OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE NCAA APPEAL:
Georgia Tech today filed its written appeal in connection with the penalties imposed on its men’s basketball program by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on September 26.
As stated in its notice of appeal, which was filed on Oct. 11, Georgia Tech is appealing the following three penalties outlined in the NCAA decision:
V.2: Competition penalty, which prohibits Georgia Tech from participating in postseason play in 2019-20;V.4: Scholarship reductions, which reduce the number of grants-in-aid that Georgia Tech can award by one during each of the next four seasons (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23);V.9: Official visit limitation, which prohibits Georgia Tech from scheduling official visits in conjunction with home men’s basketball competitions in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
In the appeal, Georgia Tech specifically contends that:
the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor;the length of the scholarship reduction penalty is arbitrary;the Committee on Infractions did not properly consider NCAA regulations in imposing the penalty limiting Georgia Tech’s ability to schedule official visits in conjunction with home men’s basketball competitions in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
“As I stated when we received the decision from the Committee on Infractions in September, it is our strong belief that the severity of the penalties imposed has a direct and unfair impact on current student-athletes,” said Georgia Tech Director of Athletics Todd Stansbury. “As our legal team prepared our appeal, it also became clear that the application of the penalties was unprecedented. In addition, we also promptly self-disclosed these violations and self-imposed penalties.
“I am grateful for the leadership and support of the Institute, our legal team and our compliance staff as we continue through the appeals process and I am looking forward to us continuing to vigorously contest these penalties on behalf of our student-athletes,” Stansbury said.
As this remains an ongoing NCAA process, Georgia Tech will have no further comment at this time.