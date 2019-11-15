Only at Georgia Tech would a team have to vacate an ACC Championship for some T-shirts. That is what many fans have said over the years since the last major dealing with the goliath that runs college sports. So it was not a huge surprise when the hammer came down hard on Josh Pastner and the basketball program in September over some recruiting violations and weird actions by a rogue quasi booster Ron Bell. All of those things have been hashed out a million times, what surprised everyone including Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury and coach Pastner was the severity of the punishment. Much akin to getting hard jail time for shoplifting a pack of gum and a candy bar, the Jackets were smacked down while other ACC programs like North Carolina walked through loopholes through academic fraud involving multiple sports and other coaches were caught on wiretaps attempting to buy players. Stansbury was clearly frustrated when he spoke with reporters the day the sanctions were announced and immediately a discussion into filing an appeal was had. The Jackets filed their written appeal on Friday which you can read below and finally appear ready to fight back against the NCAA who have run roughshod over the program for over a decade over minor violations.

Stansbury and the athletic department rightfully pushed back on the NCAA (Danny Karnik/GTAA)

Pastner and Stansbury played this well waiting until the announcement of the last signee for the 2020 recruiting class, Jordan Meka joining Saba Gigiberia and Tristan Maxwell. The Jackets only have three scholarships available for 2020, but under the sanctions would only have two. Now all three players are grandfathered into the program and the math helps Pastner who has many scholarships available for 2021 with five players scheduled to come off scholarship after next season.

Tech also has a team capable of making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. The slow wheels of NCAA decision making should play out in Tech's favor as the appeal works it's way through the system. The last time Tech filed a major appeal in the aforementioned T-shirt scandal, it took the NCAA six or seven months to go through the full process.