Louisville grabbed 15 offensive boards resulting in 15 second-chance points compared to Tech's 9. That coupled with the 17 turnovers and just 11 assists on 22 made field goals led to a losing formula on Wednesday for Josh Pastner's squad.

LOUISVILLE, KY- Georgia Tech traveled up to #6 Louisville on Wednesday night aiming to continue the men's basketball squad's road success. The Jackets led for much of the game, but the Cardinals managed to edge Tech 68-64 thanks to some timely offensive rebounding and second-chance baskets. With the loss, Tech fell to 8-11 on the season and 3-6 in ACC play while Louisville improved to 16-3 and 7-1 in league play where they are fighting with Florida State atop the ACC.

Michael Devoe led all scorers with 21 points including a pair of threes, but he missed his final shot attempt with ten seconds left and a chance to give Tech a one-point lead.



"Our guys have fought, kicked and clawed to fight as hard as we could. All you can ask for is a shot to tie or win the game late and we had two opportunities and neither fell. I wanted Michael Devoe to go for the win there and get a good look. He shot that 50,000 times on his own practicing and it looked good when it was released from his hands, it just rimmed out," Pastner said.

Standout Cardinal Jordan Nwora was held to 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting by Jose Alvarado's outstanding defense, but Louisville's big men Steven Enoch and Malik Williams were the difference makers. they combined for 26 points and three blocks in the paint. Williams hit clutch free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

The Cardinals took over halfway through the second half wearing down the Tech offense and defense culminating and in a double-digit lead. Mike Devoe then scored seven points coupled with a Moses Wright dunk to get the Cardinal lead back to four. Wright hit a free throw and James Banks threw down a dunk with under 90 seconds left to make it a one-point game, 65-64. The Jackets forced a held ball on the ensuing possession. Jose Alvarado missed a short jumper, Wright got the offensive board and was fouled on the put-back but there was no call and Bubba Parham fouled out on the attempt for an offensive rebound. Malik Williams hit one of two free throws to put the Cards up 66-64 with 22.4 left. Mike Devoe took an early shot and missed it. Jordan Usher then fouled out with 7.4 left to put Malik Williams at the line again. He hit both free throws to ice the game.

Before that, the Jackets opened up a double-digit lead early in the second half against the Cardinals. However, Louisville went on an 11-2 run to get the Jackets lead down to one 47-46 with 11:50 left in the game.

"I feel like we got a little comfortable and instead of putting our foot on their necks, we didn't," Wright said. "Once we got the double-digit lead we kind of a relaxed a little bit."

They tied it up on a Steven Enoch free throw, but Moses Wright knocked down a three to regain the lead. The game see-sawed after that from tied to a Tech lead several times. Louisville finally took the lead with 7:33 left in the game 54-52.

The Jackets took an early lead at the first media timeout, 12-11. The Jackets extended their lead to seven with under 9 minutes to go in the half. Tech took that advantage into the half with a 38-32 lead. Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 11 points at the half as the Jackets shot 62-percent from the field in the half.

Devoe leading the game in scoring was surprising since he spent much of the week in a boot and was in a boot after the game due to an injury to the side of his foot. The guard said he played through pain all game and had his best game of 2020 thus far.

"Sometimes it was hurting during the game, but I pushed through it and that is all I can do," Devoe said. "It is from last game and it has been hurting for a couple of weeks. It is on the side of my foot and I think it is from the shoes so I got a special insole."

The Jackets return to action on Saturday at home against NC State who Tech beat in the season opener in Raleigh. Tipoff is set for 4pm at McCamish Pavilion.