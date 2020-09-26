JacketsOnline - Jackets fall in an ugly mistake-riddled performance at Cuse

Georgia Tech rolled into Syracuse more than a touchdown favorite and rolled out of the Carrier Dome with a 37-20 loss in an ugly performance marred by turnovers and penalties. The Jackets outgained the Orange by almost 100 yards on Saturday, but five turnovers including four interceptions and 15 penalties to Syracuse’s seven really told the story. “We had a big focus on not turning the ball over and finishing drives and obviously we didn’t do that today. That is one me,” Jackets head coach Geoff Collins said. “There were 15 unforced errors and I take full responsibility for those. We will get better. It starts with me, I’ve got to do a better job getting the guys ready and getting the guys recovered and dialed into this game. Obviously, we had turnovers and unforced errors. I did not do a good enough job.” The 15 penalties were the second most committed by a Tech team. The record was 19 penalties in 2000 against then #2 Florida State in a 26-21 loss in Atlanta. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims was under pressure all game and turned the ball over four times hitting on just 13 of 28 pass attempts for 174 yards and a lone touchdown to fellow freshman Jahmyr Gibbs.

Nykeim Johnson hauls in a TD pass that was the difference in the game (Rich Barnes/ACC Media Services)

“(Syracuse) runs a unique scheme and they do a lot of zone-replace-blitz and they’ve got guys coming from everywhere and that is a look we have not seen much over the last few years,” Collins said of the Orange defense. “Everything is a learning experience to make sure we get those things picked up. There was some pressure but regardless of where the pressure is coming from, we have to protect the football and that is a big point of emphasis since we got here. We have to continue stressing that on every level. We have to make sure we are protecting the football at all times.” Tech started four true freshmen on offense on Saturday at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and right tackle while having both tight ends out again and star running back Jordan Mason sidelined again. The Jackets again struggled in the red zone converting on just one of their three trips. “It would be easy to make an excuse and run with it. I’m not going to do that. Regardless of who is playing for us, whether we have the tight end situation or whatever. It does not matter. We’ve got to execute and we’ve got to be a fully functioning offense,” Collins said. “Our guys understand if they’ve earned the right to get onto the playing field there is a high expectation and they have to play at a high level. Any mistakes that were made we will work really hard to correct those. We have a bunch of high-character young men in that locker room that want to get better. They’ve got the tools to get better and they’ve got coaching to get better and they will get better.” The Jackets ran the ball extremely well racking up 275 yards on 52 rushes and two touchdowns, but the Tech defense also gave up 163 yards rushing to a team that was averaging 1.7 yards per rush this season and 37 points to a team that had scored 16 in two games. “There is going to be talk about outgaining them and all those kinds of things. That does not matter. We have to protect the football. We cannot hurt ourselves with penalties and unforced errors. We are going into a bye and that is the perfect time to improve on those things and make sure we are doing things at a higher level than we were able to show tonight.” Tech narrowed the margin to one score 23-20 mirroring the game against UCF the prior week before giving up 14 unanswered points to close it out to the Orange. “We let ourselves get in a hole then we fight our way ball and get it within, make it a three-point ball game. Then we let go of the rope and we give up the big return and a big shot play. We cannot do that in this program, it is happening far too often and it happened today. We addressed it right before that kickoff and right before the defense ran onto the field. The big thing in our program is not letting go of the rope. Do not relax. When you fight your way back you cannot relax. You’ve got to pour it on. We had a lot of momentum and then we just let that momentum go. Those are learning experiences and we have to learn from them.”

Gibbs hauls in a pass from Sims (Rich Barnes/ACC Media Services)

FEW BRIGHT SPOTS

One of the bright spots was the play of Gibbs again. Gibbs had 105 yards rushing on 18 carries and 26 yards receiving and a touchdown on two catches. His 100-yard game was the first one from a Tech freshman running back since 2016. The touchdown came at a key moment in the game when the Jackets were down 17-0. “I ran a wheel-route and I had the defensive end matched up on me,” Gibbs said. “We knew that was going to be a big play where I could get it in the end zone.” Dontae Smith had a career-high 75 yards rushing on eight carries. Sims also connected with seven different Jacket receivers on the day in the passing game. Cornerback Zamari Walton was the lone bright spot in the secondary for Tech who gave up some key big plays on the day. Walton picked off Tommy DeVito and had another key PBU later in the game. “I did a lot of film study on Syracuse to prepare myself at the highest level. I was just trying to do anything I could to help the game,” Walton said of his play. “It felt good, but I’m trying to just do my job and do what I have to do and what is expected. We practice against the best receivers every day so those plays were nothing major to me.” Jordan Domineck had a sack and two TFLs from the end position and former five-star recruit Antonneous Clayton made his debut as a Yellow Jacket with a couple of quarterback pressures. The game started in a weird way as both teams were pulled off the field just prior to kickoff as the ACC had the Orange retest three players leading to a 30-plus minute delay. “I had to find a way to regroup/recalibrate. I don’t pride myself on pregame speeches, I thought I had one today and we got out on the field and we had to turn around and come back in, so I had to regroup,” Collins said. “Regardless of the circumstances, we’ve got to put the ball down and play.”

TECH HEADS INTO A BYE 1-2