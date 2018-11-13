KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Around 1:30 pm Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Tech received some good news. Junior forward James Banks, who sat out the first two games of the season, after he transferred from Texas, was cleared by the NCAA to play. Immediately, he scrambled to get himself ready to play and caught a 4 pm flight to Knoxville. While Banks saw plenty of action later that night, however, it wasn’t nearly enough. The Yellow Jackets kept striking distance, but fell to Tennessee 66-53 Tuesday night. The Volunteers are ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll. Off the bench, senior guard Brandon Alston led Georgia Tech with 16 points, while sophomore guard Jose Alvarado added 8 points. And in his return in Knoxville to face his former team, junior guard Shembari Phillips had two points. Junior forward Grant Williams led three Volunteers in double-figures with 22 points. “There’s gonna be times when we’re not shooting the ball well and we’ve gotta hang our hat, our identity’s gotta be on the defensive end,” coach Josh Pastner said. “I didn’t think we were cutting as well as we needed to do, but look, I like our guys. We’re a young team who showed their resolve and their competitive excellence. But we’ve gotta continue to clean some things up.”

Banks played after being cleared earlier Tuesday. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets shot just 28 percent for the game, but were also whistled for 30 fouls. Tennessee shot 40 percent from the floor and converted 24 of 38 free throws. That helped keep the Volunteers from putting the game away. “They out-rebounded us, probably, but we did pretty well defensively,” Alston said. “That’s a really good team In his debut in his gold and navy blue jersey, Banks had five points and seven rebounds. He fouled out late in the second half. “I woke up this morning, got some heavy lifting and I didn’t answer any of the phone calls or texts when they were trying to tell me because I was working out,” Banks said. “Then, I come back and I see my phone’s been blowing up and I’m like, ‘Oh.’” “After that, it was just a scramble.” Georgia Tech took its first and only lead of the game, on a jumper in the paint by senior forward Abdoulaye Gueye for the game’s first points. But Tennessee senior forward Kyle Alexander matched it on the other end with a turnaround jumper of his own. From there, the Volunteers jumped out to a 7-2 lead on a layup by Williams. By the 6:59 mark of the first half, Tennessee had its largest lead of the first half, at 27-15. Sophomore guard Jalen Johnson capped a 9-2 run with a three-pointer from the right corner. The Yellow Jackets carved their deficit to 30-25 with a 10-3 run of their own, after a pair of free throws by sophomore forward Moses Wright. That came after a dunk by Banks, his first points for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech’s first half difficulties might have been best exemplified, though, by its final possession. Sophomore guard Curtis Haywood had a three-pointer blocked, just before the buzzer, by Tennessee senior forward Admiral Schofield. For the half, the Yellow Jackets shot just 29 percent and were out-rebounded 21-16. The Volunteers benefited, most, however, from 13 Georgia Tech fouls. Tennessee hit 12 of 18 free throws as a result, to take a 33-25 advantage.