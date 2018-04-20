"I think spring games as a general rule are kind of a way to let the guys have some fun at the end of spring practice. We had a pretty grueling spring practice and the game tonight we were missing a lot of guys on both offense and defense," head coach Paul Johnson said. "I think we had four starting offensive linemen out and it really didn't effect the first team offense as much as the second team offense because you had to take all those guys from the second team and put them on the first team, then it made the second team offensive line (weak). We had both starting safeties out, Desmond Branch was at his brother's wedding in New Mexico and I had told him back when the date was set he could do that. TaQuon (Marshall) showed up to the training room this morning with strep throat, so we didn't want him around the team. All-in-all I think it was a successful game. I don't think anyone got hurt seriously. Jalen Camp sprained his knee, but I don't think it was serious."

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech wrapped up the spring with a fun spring game in front of a lively crowd on Friday night in Atlanta. Injuries, illnesses and a wedding knocked out the starting quarterback, four top offensive linemen, both starting safeties, two backup linebackers and one of the top two defensive ends. The Jackets plugged on with a second string line running with the first unit and various other subs playing with the first unit. The Blue team prevailed 24-14 led by the first unit offense and backup quarterback Lucas Johnson .

One of the bright spots was seeing a healthy Clinton Lynch at A-back. Lynch had 28 yards rushing on three carries and one touchdown catch of 33-yards.

"Clinton is healthy again and it is good to see him making plays and it is good to see him back there doing some things," Johnson said.

Lynch said he was just happy to make it through without an injury.

"I'm thanking God I finished the spring and it has been a while since I finished the spring, probably since my redshirt freshmen year," Lynch said.

Junior offensive tackle Jahaziel Lee stepped up in place of injured center Kenny Cooper and performed well.

"I thought Jahaziel did well. Jahaziel was in maybe his second day at center so when Kenny went down last week, we moved Jahaziel and he had been there a couple of days," Johnson said. "We've got to mix and match guys. Andrew Marshall would also be a center, but he was out for the spring also. We will continue to work Jahaziel there and if we get Kenny and Andrew back then we can sort it out and put the best five out there."

Cooper had surgery on his lower extremity and has his leg on a scooter for now. Johnson said he hopes to have his starting center back by Fall Camp.

"It would be close, but you never know. They said three months so if it is three months, then he will be back. If it is three months he will be back and if it is a little longer, we will see," Johnson said of Cooper's status.

Fans may read a lot into the passing stats, but Johnson said neither quarterback had an ideal situation with White team quarterback Tobias Oliver drawing the shortest stick with the third team line in front of him.

"I thought Lucas threw the ball pretty good. You would be uncomfortable too if you are were throwing behind that White group," Johnson joked about offensive performance.

Lucas Johnson was 5-17 passing for 143 yards with one touchdown and one interception while only rushing for six yards. He said this was the first time since the first week of spring ball his hamstrings were healthy enough to go full speed.

"It felt good because the spring was really frustrating not being able to get out there and get the reps I needed, but thankfully the hamstring felt good tonight and it was cool to run with the ones," Lucas Johnson said. "It was cool and I love playing in front of crowds. I had to settle down a little bit, I was a little too amped up in the beginning and I had to get the ball moving."

"I missed a couple of passes that were unexplainable, but I thought we played well and we came out with a win," Lucas Johnson said.

This was the first spring in recent memory where the quarterbacks were not live and could be tagged instead of tackled. Johnson said with just three quarterbacks on the roster it was really his only solution this spring. He said his starter TaQuon Marshall, but even more so third team quarterback Tobias Oliver suffered because of the non-contact touch rules.

"It really affects Tobias," Johnson said. "That is his kind of niche. He is quick and he is a runner and a lot of times he is doing what you ask him to do and the guy tags him because he is taking the weak shoulder and getting downhill, but at the same they got to go through spring without getting hit so it is a tradeoff for both sides. It was the way we needed to play to make sure we had guys out there for practice."