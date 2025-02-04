Jackets earn gutsy triple-overtime victory on the road at Clemson

Already playing short-handed due to injuries, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets showed even more grit and determination on Tuesday night, battling for an incredible 89-86 victory in triple-overtime at Clemson.





Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7 in ACC) lost Javian McCollum to an injury in the first half but refused to be denied despite the bench getting even shorter, coming up with huge basket after huge basket in the fourth quarter, first overtime, second overtime and eventually the third overtime. Baye Ndongo had seven of the Jackets' 12 points in the third overtime session, including the last six.





Ndongo finished with a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds on a night where multiple Yellow Jackets came up with clutch efforts, including a career-high 28 points from Nait George. George also had seven assists.





Duncan Powell came up huge once again in extended minutes with 19 points, including the offensive putback as time expired in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Lance Terry added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Ibrahim Souare narrowly missed out on the double-double party with nine points and 1 12 rebounds.





The Jackets overcame a 12-of-25 effort at the free throw line in the game in large part to their work on the boards. They out-rebounded Clemson 56-46 in the win, including pulling down an impressive 24 offensive rebounds.





Clemson (18-5, 10-2 in ACC) was led by Chase Hunter's 28 points to match George's total as well as seven rebounds. Hunter was huge for the Tigers in big spots down the stretch as well before a turnover in triple-overtime helped seal the Jackets' win.





Ian Schieffelin added 23 points and eight rebounds for Clemson while Chauncey Wiggins was the third Tiger in double figures with 15 points.





Georgia Tech and Clemson battled back and forth over the first 20 minutes before the home team took a 34-33 lead into the locker room at the break.





The second half was tight throughout as well before Clemson appeared to get the edge late, building as much as a six-point lead with 2:39 remaining. But despite tired legs, Georgia Tech refused to give in and erased the deficit with Powell knocking down a 3 and hitting the game-tying putback over the final 39 seconds of regulation.





Neither team scored over the final 2:27 of the first overtime session to send the game to double-overtime at 70-70. Then Souare's dunk with 15 seconds remaining in the second overtime session proved to be the basket to send it to triple-overtime tied at 77-77.





McCollum left the game in the first half after colliding with teammate Ndongo on a scramble for a loose ball. McCollum didn't return to the game, and no update was available for him following the contest.





Georgia Tech, which has now defeated Louisville and Clemson in back-to-back games, will be on the road again on Saturday when it travels to Virginia for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.





Clemson will be back on its home court Saturday to host ACC-leading Duke at 6 p.m. as the Blue Devils are currently 11-0 in conference play.