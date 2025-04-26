Jackets DT Biggers drafted in the seventh round by Dolphins

Georgia Tech's Zeek Biggers had to wait a while during the NFL Draft, but it was certainly worth the wait.





Biggers was selected with the 253rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday evening by the Miami Dolphins.





Biggers completed his Georgia Tech career with a strong season in 2024 as he was named as an Honorable Mention All-ACC. He started all 13 games at defensive tackle and finished with 23 total tackles (12 solo) with 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and three passes defended. He then went on to impress NFL scouts with strong showings at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and then at the NFL Scouting Combine in February despite coming off an emergency appendectomy a few weeks prior to both.





The 6-foot-6 defensive lineman from Salisbury, N.C. and West Rowan High was a Rivals two-star (5.2) rated offensive guard prospect in the 2021 class when he chose Georgia Tech over seven other reported offers. He went on to play in 47 games during his career with the Jackets with 26 starts and compiled 104 total tackles (55 solo) with nine tackles-for-loss, two sacks and seven passes defended. He was also a threat on special teams with four blocked kicks.





Biggers was the second Georgia Tech player selected in this year's NFL Draft as teammate Jackson Hawes was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round.