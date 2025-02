Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is reportedly heading to the NFL to take the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach job after just one season on The Flats.





The news was first reported by the AJC's Chad Bishop on Saturday evening.





Santucci came to Georgia Tech after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Duke and helped the Jackets have a big turnaround on the defensive side of the ball this past season.





More will be posted on the story as it comes in.