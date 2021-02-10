ATLANTA- Georgia Tech and #9 Virginia played a thriller in Charlottesville in January and were close to another Jacket upset on Wednesday night before a late run by Virginia dashed Tech's hopes of an upset. The Cavs rallied to a 57-49 win moving Tech to 9-7 on the season and 5-5 in the ACC while Virginia extended their lead atop the standings at 13-3 and 10-1 in ACC play.

Josh Pastner was hoping for another signature win to bolster Tech's NCAA Tournament hopes, but the Jackets fell again against Tony Bennett who improved to 15-2 all-time against the Jackets.

"Our guys you know played well enough to win the game they executed our game plan I came in said we had held them under 60 which we did but we had to get the 65. I said the same thing the first time we played them and we played well enough to win," Pastner said. We just missed shots. The bottom line is they were seven for 20 from three and we were four for 21. We had some great looks, a couple of the open looks they made, the open looks we missed. In the end, you can dissect anything you want it's a make and miss game and in that situation we needed guys to make some shots at key times or when you're up three or four ready to maybe stretch it to seven."