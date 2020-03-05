ATLANTA- Georgia Tech closed out ACC play at home with an impressive 73-57 win over the Pitt Panthers. The win was the Jackets' 10th ACC win of the season and guaranteed a .500 or better finish in league play for the first time since 2007. Jose Alvarado once again led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists off the bench. In the game, the Jackets shot 49-percent and 47-percent from three while holding Pitt to just 31-percent shooting. Eric Hamilton led the Pitt team with 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The win also came on the heels of the athletic department announcing that the basketball team would not participate in the postseason. That might have deflated some teams, but head coach Josh Pastner said his team rallied on Wednesday night just days after getting the bad news. “To see how our guys responded this week, I can not give enough accolades or words to them. They handled themselves well Monday after the decision was made, Tuesday at practice and the way they played today, they deserve every ounce of credit. My assistant coaches and staff have done an incredible job. It is not easy to continue to get better and improve. To hear what they had to hear Monday and still be able to come out with the same fight they have had this entire season is a direct accolade to these young men, our coaches and our staff. I cannot say enough about our guys,” Pastner said.



Alvarado hits a floater over the Pitt defense for two of his 23 points (Brett Davis/USAToday)

After a slow start at home, the Jackets won the final seven contests in McCamish Pavilion including six ACC wins in a row at home. Pitt coach Jeff Capel said he thinks the Jackets were hitting their stride. "I think they are playing really good basketball right now and it is a credit to Josh and his staff to play this well with what they are going through. The uncertainty of playing in the postseason then finding out and staying juiced up. Guys who stay connected and want to play and the veteran leadership, they've won five out of six," Capel said. Capel also gave major praise to Alvarado for his performance this season. “He’s always challenging. He’s good, he’s really confident. He plays with great spirit. He looks like he loves to play basketball. He looks like he loves to compete, not just play basketball. He loves to figure out how to beat you, how to get under your skin, how to motivate his team,” Capel said. The Jackets jumped out early. Georgia Tech led 30-21 at the half over Pitt despite a 3:41 scoring drought to end the half. Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 10 points off the bench along with five rebounds and four assists while Ryan Murphy hit a pair of threes to lead Pitt with six points at the break. The Jackets also played nine players in the first half including Evan Cole, Khalid Moore and Bubba Parham off the bench along with Shembari Phillips who started on Senior Night at point guard.