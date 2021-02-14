ATLANTA- Georgia Tech once again led in the second half and saw that lead disappear, but this time the Jackets managed to pull out a 71-65 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday in McCamish Pavilion. The win moved the Jackets back to .500 in ACC play at 6-6 on the year and 10-8 overall while Pitt fell to 9-7 on the season and 5-7 in the ACC. Tech is now tied for 8th place in the ACC with Duke. Sunday's game was the Jackets' third game in just 93 hours.

Moses Wright led all scorers with 24 points while Mike Devoe added 13 points and Jose Alvarado had a great all-around effort with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Tech coach Josh Pastner said this win was very big coming off heartbreaking losses against Virginia and at Clemson this week.

"We lost on Wednesday, and Friday, where we played so darn hard, and competed at such a high level, and then to lose, you know, to Virginia, where Yeah, we had the game and then obviously, the brutal loss with the ball bouncing off the backboard. And, you know, I mean, to come back like this, less than 48 hours later. Remember, Clemson and Pittsburgh, their last games were the last Friday or last Saturday, they've had both teams and a whole week to prepare, we're able to kind of dig in that it's not easy," He said. "For our guys to be able to do that again, it just shows a lot about their character. Our guy, our young men fight, scrap kick, claw compete, every time they're on the floor. And to do that today after like I said, it was tough to come back like that. But our guys dug in and it was a great character win against a really good Pittsburgh team."