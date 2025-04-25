Jackets bring back DT Stone via transfer portal

A familiar name is coming back to Georgia Tech to help along the defensive line as Akelo Stone announced on Friday via social media his intention to transfer back to play for the Jackets after spending the last two seasons at Ole Miss.





Stone signed with Georgia Tech in the 2020 recruiting class and spent the next three years with the program, playing in 21 games total, including all 12 games in 2022 with four tackles-for-loss, one sack and one pass breakup.





After a strong spring with the Jackets in 2023, he entered the transfer portal and ended up at Ole Miss where he played in 23 games over the last two seasons. In 2024 Stone finished with 15 total tackles (six solo), two tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended over 11 games. That followed a 2023 season in which he played in 12 games and totaled 27 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.





PFF gave the 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle a 73.3 overall grade in 2024 with 69.5 on run defense and 69.9 on pass rush. In 2023 his PFF grade was 77.2 with a 79.4 mark in run defense and 66.3 in pass rush. Those both were major improvements over his 56.5 PFF grade in 2022 at Georgia Tech.





Stone was rated as a 3-star (5.6) strongside defensive end prospect by Rivals in the 2020 class out of Jenkins High in Savannah before signing with Georgia Tech out of close to 20 reported offers. He will have one season of eligibility remaining once he arrives back on The Flats.