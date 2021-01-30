JacketsOnline - Jackets big three overwhelm #16 Florida State in 76-65 win

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech coming off a pair of tough close road losses at Virginia and Duke needed a break and Jose Alvarado was determined to see his team not lose three in a row. Tech's core trio of Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright and Mike Devoe knocked off #16 Florida State on Saturday with a 76-65 win. The Jackets have won six of eight since ACC play started back up and the win snapped a five-game win streak for the Noles. Tech moved to 8-5 on the season and 4-3 in ACC play while FSU picked up just their second ACC loss on the year dropping to 6-2 in league play and 10-3 overall. For Josh Pastner, the win was a really important turning point in a tough stretch of games. "Florida State's a great basketball team. Coach, Hamilton's one of the best coaches in the country. I truly believe he should be nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame. He's just done an incredible job there Florida State. So it's a great win for Georgia Tech to win that game. We had two tough losses at Virginia at Duke that could have gone either way, and we just didn't get over the hump," Pastner said. In a game like this, we're able to get over the hump. So it's a great win for us. All seven guys that play just played at a high level."





Alvarado was fearless on Saturday challenging a tough FSU defense (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Alvarado scored 21 points, with five steals and six assists while Wright added 23 points, eight rebounds, and six steals. Devoe was big running the offense with Bubba Parham out dealing with a family matter, he had 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and did much of the ball-handling allowing Alvarado to focus on his offense and defense. "Michael Devoe was a stud and he just stayed in it. He just is competed, eight rebounds and hit big shots, great defense play with great energy. Moses Wright started a little slow, but then he became he was a stud. You know, 20 some odd points, eight boards, six deals. You can't say enough about Jose Alvarado. The kid is just playing a level that's you as good as anyone in the country. The way he's playing and just his toughness, I can't say enough about the guy. He had five steals six assists on two turnovers. We had seven turnovers in the first half, six, the second half, that a good job, for the most part, taken care of the ball 18 assists on 25 made field goals. Alvarado and Wright are the first teammates in 25 years to score 20-plus points with five steals each in the ACC according to the ACC Network. The win was Tech's third this season against a top 20 program following wins over Kentucky in non-conference play and Clemson last week. "I just love our guys, they just play so dang hard and they're always resilient," Pastner said. "Even when we got to get punched, we always find we punch back and we scrap back and we always keep coming. That's just kind of who we are as a group. I love our group and I'm just really proud of them and just a great win for Georgia Tech, a great win for our guys against a very good basketball team." RaiQuan Gray was the lone Noles in double figures with 19 points.

One of the five dunks Wright had in the second half against FSU (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Wright scored eight of the final nine points for Tech all on dunks to seal the win. The Jackets helped seal the win with solid free throw shooting hitting 19 of 25 attempts while FSU was just 14 of 23 from the line and had star guard M.J. Walker foul out with 7 minutes left in the game. Balsa Koprivica and Malik Osbourne also each had four fouls and just seven points between them. Walker was held to eight points while star freshman Scottie Barnes had 9 points with much of that coming in the final minute of the game. Both teams started the second half slow with almost four minutes going off the clock before a basket, FSU closed it three points, but the Jackets managed to extend the lead back out to 9 with 11:47 left in the game. Balsa Koprivica picks up his fourth foul with 11:45 left in the game for FSU sending Wright to the line for a pair of free throws to extend the Jackets' lead to a game-high 11, 47-36. Georgia Tech started slow, but an 11-1 run to close out the first half put the Jackets up 33-26 at the break. Jose Alvarado carried the team with 9 points, four steals, and three assists with no turnovers. Turnovers were a big part of the Tech defense in the first half as they forced 11 of them leading to 12 fastbreak points. "I just want to bring my brothers up with me, I'm gonna get my energy. I got to take a charge, do anything just to get them to say, oh, 'Jose is going so now we got to go with him.' They just make me look good man on they gave me the confidence and boost to play my game and enjoy it. I go out there, like, hey, my hair's on fire and I'm gonna just give it all I got," Alvarado said of his performance in both halves.

Devoe drives against a FSU defender (Brett Davis/USAToday)