Jackets battle back from big deficit but can't quite overcome Murray State

OXFORD -- For Georgia Tech, it was a long, back-and-forth, incredibly tough 13-11 loss to Murray State on Saturday night, and that means the Jackets will have to go the long, hard way if they want to snap an 18-year Super Regional drought and extend Danny Hall's final season at the helm.





Despite battling back from what was a seven-run deficit at one point to tie the game at 10-10, Georgia Tech (41-18) could never quite put itself ahead on the scoreboard. And Murray State (41-13) scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings, including solo homers by Jonathan Hogart and Dan Tauken to inch ahead and hold on as the Racers put themselves in the driver's seat to win the Oxford Regional.





The Jackets gave themselves a chance in the ninth with runners at second and third and two outs but couldn't find the timely hit to tie or go ahead as they will now face an elimination game on Sunday afternoon against regional host Ole Miss.





"Obviously not the result we wanted, but man you've got to give Murray State credit," Hall said after the loss. "They had some great at-bats. Got a lot of their runs with two outs, and at one point in time it was several runs with two outs. So they just kept battling. We couldn't make pitches to get off the field and get them out. And then to our guys credit, we figured out a way to get back and tie the game with a seven-run inning ourselves. But we just could never get the lead. Then they ended up extending it a couple runs (late). We had a chance there in the ninth inning to tie the game, got guys to second and third and just couldn't get the hit."





Much like they did on Friday, the Jackets scored three early runs in Saturday's contest with Alex Hernandez coming through with an RBI groundout, followed a couple batters later with a two-out, RBI single by Vahn Lackey and eventually an error on a hard-hit ball to first by Caleb Daniel to allow Lackey to score and make it a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.





Murray State had the immediate answer in the bottom of the first, however, scoring five runs in the inning to take a 5-3 lead and force starter Brady Jones out of the game before he could make it through a full inning. The Racers' Luke Milstone, Will Vierling and Conner Cunningham all had RBI singles and Dan Tauken had a two-run single in the inning.





Murray State added five more to push the lead out to 10-3 in the fourth as Milstone connected for a three-run homer and Tauken followed a couple batters later with a two-run shot. Both came with two outs in the inning.





Georgia Tech continued the roller-coaster nature of the game by putting together a seven-run top of the fifth to put the teams back to even at 10-10. Kyle Lodise and Alex Hernandez started the rally with RBI singles, and Lackey followed with a huge three-run homer. A few batters later, John Giesler came through with a clutch two-run double down the left field line to tie the game.





Murray State took the lead back at 11-10 in the seventh as Jonathan Hogart sent an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for a solo homer. A few batters later Milstone hit a sac fly to center to push the lead to 12-10.





Georgia Tech answered in the top of the eighth with a run on an RBI fielder's choice by Lodise to make it 12-11, but the Jackets stranded two runners on base in the inning on a huge strikeout by Murray State's Graham Kelham.





Murray State got the run right back to lead off the eighth on a first-pitch solo homer by Tauken to make it 13-11. It was Tauken's second homer of the game and the Racers' fourth of the night.





Tauken and Milstone led the Racers' offense each with multi-hit, five-RBI efforts. Dustin Mercer and Cunningham each had two hits apiece as well, and Hogart, Vierling and Cunningham each had one RBI.





"They don't strike out much, and they walk a lot," said Hall. "And we just didn't make enough pitches. They just did a good job of hitting what we threw. We made some mistakes on the home run balls. Just pitches not in good spots, and if you don't get them in good spots, good hitters have a chance to run them out of the ballpark so that's unfortunate for us. But I just think you credit them. They walk a bunch. They don't strike out a lot. Campbell came in and got five strikeouts, but he was really the only guy that got some swing and miss from their hitters."





Carson Kerce drew a walk and Connor Shouse doubled to put runners at second and third for Tech in the top of the ninth, but Murray State's Graham Kelham was able to get a strikeout to end the game and earn his sixth save of the season. He pitched two innings and allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.





Dylan Zentko (4-1) got the win for the Racers after strong work out of the bullpen as well, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts. He followed starter Isaac Silva and reliever Reese Oakley who combined to give up 10 runs on six hits with four walks.





Tech used six pitchers with Kayden Campbell (2-1) taking the loss despite being one of the Jackets' most effective pitchers on the night, getting out of a big bases-loaded jam in the fifth. He went 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Brady Jones, Mason Patel, Brett Barfield, Porter Buursema and Caden Spivey all saw time on the mound for the Jackets as well on a tough night on the mound for the staff overall.





Lackey had the biggest offensive night for Tech with two hits, including a homer, to go with four RBIs. Lodise, Hernandez and Giesler all drove in two runs apiece, and Shouse had two doubles after coming on as a pinch hitter later in the game. Drew Rogers also had a pair of hits.





Murray State now sits in the driver's seat in the Oxford Regional and will wait until 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central on Sunday before they play the winner of the earlier elimination game on Sunday between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central.





Jaylen Paden will get the start on the mound for the Jackets on Sunday afternoon vs. the Rebels.