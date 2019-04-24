ATLANTA- Georgia Tech took the series from Georgia with a wild 8-6 win at SunTrust Park on Tuesday night as part of the Children's Healthcare Classic. Tristin English slammed the door out of the bullpen after a rough outing for the Jackets staff. Hugh Chapman picked up the win and English got his fifth save of the year. The Jackets who are ranked 11th beat the 4th ranked Bulldogs two games to three with both teams winning at home and the Jackets getting the edge in the Braves stadium on Tuesday night.

It was a wild start and finish.

The Jackets struck first with a ground out to first by English scoring Luke Waddell giving Tech a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

John Cable smashed a two-run homer to start the second inning after a leadoff walk to LJ Talley. That gave Georgia a 2-1 lead. The Jackets retook the lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run double by Luke Waddell and then a three-run homer by Kyle McCann, 6-2.

The Jackets had an unusual top of the 2nd with a caught stealing and a circus catch in right by Baron Radcliff to end the inning with the Jackets still up 6-2. Waddell tripled in a run with two-outs to give Tech a 7-2 lead.

To start the top of the third Aaron Schunk hit a solo homer run to left-center field. Waddell followed that up with an error on LJ Talley's hit into the infield shift. UGA scored another run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to cut the lead to 7-4. The Bulldogs got another run on a wild pitch by Lee to cut it to 7-5. Jackson Webb had a heads up play to knock down the lead runner on a hot shot to third at home plate eliminating most of the Bulldog threat, except that didn't happen as Lee issued two more walks reloading the bases. Micah Carpenter got a ground out to third to end the threat and a very long fourth inning.

The Jackets were retired in order to end the fourth. In the top of the fifth Schunk singled and Cable doubled to set up runners and second and third with no outs. The Jackets called on Luke Bartnicki out of the pen and he was able to get out of a bases loaded jam with clutch pitching.

In the bottom of the fifth the Jackets finally got back on the scoreboard after Nick Wilhite scored on a Guldberg fly out. McCann was hit by a pitch to load the bases with chasing Ryan Webb after two-thirds of an inning. English popped out to end the threat, but the Jackets increased their lead to 8-5.

Tucker Maxwell answered back with a solo shot with one out down the right field line. The Jackets managed to escape the inning without further damage with Hugh Chapman out of the bullpen. The Jackets went down in order to end the sixth.

Tech got a double play to end the UGA threat in the top of the 7th and then neither team mustered any offense in the eighth though the Jackets did get runners on the corners with one out.

POST GAME NOTES

· The game’s attendance was 18,861, marking the largest college baseball crowd in the country this season.

· #CardiacJackets improved to 11-4 in games decided by two or less runs.

· Tech took the midweek series two games to one for the first time since 2014.

· The Jackets improved to 26-1 when leading after the sixth inning.

· Austin Wilhite and Jackson Webb once again performed well from the 7-8 spots in the lineup with a hit apiece.