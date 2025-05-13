Jackets add WR/KR Rahkeem Smith via portal

Georgia Tech added to an already-deep wide receiver room and another option in the kick return game on Tuesday morning with the signing of Rahkeem Smith from the transfer portal with the news originally being reported by On3's Pete Nakos. The Jackets edged out Cal, UCF and UConn to land Smith.





Smith comes to the Jackets after spending one season with Bowling Green and two seasons prior to that at Delaware State where he contributed on offense at receiver, as a kick returner and on other special teams units. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.





For the Falcons in 2024 he played in 13 games and totaled 25 catches for 349 yards with three touchdowns, including a long reception of 66 yards, and also had 20 rushing attempts for 128 yards and three touchdowns with a long rush of 40 yards. On special teams last season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder fifielded 15 kickoff returns and averaged 22.5 yards per return with a long of 58 while also totaling one tackle and blocking one punt.





Prior to transferring to Bowling Green, Smith played 18 games over two seasons at Delaware State, including 11 in 2022 and seven in 2023. He totaled 34 receptions and 560 yards with six touchdowns in those two seasons at receiver while also having 12 rushing attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown. As a kick returner in 2023 he had 17 returns for a a total of 511 yards (30.1 average per) and two touchdown, including a 96-yard return for a touchdown.





Smith went to Calvert Hall College High School and competed in three sports, including football, baseball and track and field. He ranked eighth nationally during his junior year in the 60-meter dash and was a part of Calvert Hall's indoor and outdoor state championship track and field team as a senior.