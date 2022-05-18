Jackets add veteran former Maryland CB Bennett

Georgia Tech added another veteran piece to the secondary with the addition of former Maryland cornerback Kenny Bennett . Bennett was a special teams ace for the Terps as well as a spot starter at cornerback over the last few seasons. He played with current Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley for three seasons at Maryland.

Bennett played 484 snaps on defense over four seasons in College Park including two starts this past year against Kent State and Iowa. He was also a special teams standout for the Terps. He started in two games in 2020 as well in the covid shortened Big Ten season.

He joins the program as a grad transfer with one season remaining of eligibility.