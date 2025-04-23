Jackets add to OL through portal with Carney commitment

Georgia Tech made another big addition via the transfer portal on Wednesday as former South Alabama offensive lineman Malachi Carney announced his commitment to the Jackets via his social media .





Carney spent three years with the South Alabama program, most recently starting all 13 games for the Jaguars on the offensive line in 2024 during his redshirt-sophomore season as part of their 7-6 campaign and IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl win over Western Michigan. In those 13 starts, PFF graded Carney at 66.6 in run blocking and 64.7 in pass blocking.





After not seeing game action in 2022 and redshirting, Carney played in 11 games in 2023 at South Alabama, making two starts.





The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder was ranked as a 2-star (5.4) offensive tackle prospect by Rivals in the 2022 class out of Pleasant Grove High in Pleasant Grove, Alabama before signing with South Alabama. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.