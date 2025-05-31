Jackets add to 2026 class with commitment of RB Xavier Rucker

Georgia Tech added its first offensive weapon of the 2026 recruiting class on Saturday morning as running back Xavier Rucker's commitment went public via his social media.





Rucker, who is ranked as a 3-star (5.7) running back out of Allatoona High, picked the Jackets over double-digit other offers as his recruiting has surged in recent months, including offers from Auburn, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Indiana and South Florida among several more. He said the family feel of Georgia Tech was too much to pass up.





"I committed to Georgia Tech because it’s the closest I felt to real family," Rucker told JOL on Saturday. "The coaches, culture and overall integrity for the game really stood out. When Coach Key sat me down in his office, I could tell how genuine and how passionate he was for football."





Rucker is coming off a junior season in 2024 at Allatoona in which he rushed for 1,135 yards on 174 carries and 11 touchdowns in just nine games. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and had four 100-plus yard rushing efforts. That follows a sophomore season in 2023 when he rushed for 543 yards and three touchdowns.





Rucker bonded with Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie after the offer came from the Jackets and he said that was another reason he decided to commit.





"Coach McKenzie is a key factor to my decision...best coach I’ve ever met," said Rucker. "He's the most down to earth guy. He will help you with whatever you need...pick up the phone anytime."





Rucker is Tech's fifth commitment in the 2026 class and first on the offensive side of the ball after the previous four commitments came on defense from cornerbacks Traeviss Stevenson, Jaedyn Terry and Ladarrious "LJ" Crumity and linebacker CJ Gamble.





Rucker had a message for the Georgia Tech fans that will get to know him better over the next few years.





"I want the fans to know that I’m ready to battle, and I’m eager to be compete," said Rucker.