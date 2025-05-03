Jackets add Reed via portal for more depth on the offensive line

Georgia Tech continues to beef up the offensive line as another big piece was added to that position room on Saturday with the addition of Will Reed through the transfer portal.





The former Princeton offensive tackle announced the news via his social media after a brief time being committed to West Virginia following his entry into the portal back in December as a grad transfer when Georgia Tech was one of the teams involved. He will have one season of eligibility remaining once arriving on The Flats.





The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder started all 10 games for the Tigers at right tackle last season and had starting experience back in 2023 as well while playing in nine total games. He also played in five games in 2022.





Reed was originally ranked as a 3-star (5.7) offensive tackle prospect by Rivals in the 2021 recruiting class out of Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington. He eventually chose Princeton over 20-plus other offers, including several from Power-4 schools all over the country.





Reed is the sixth spring portal window addition for Georgia Tech overall and second on the offensive line after former South Alabama starting tackle Malachi Carney announced he was joining the team last week.