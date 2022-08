Jackets add LB Jacob Cruz to the 2023 class

Georgia Tech coaches added another big piece to the 2023 football recruiting class with the commitment of Jacob Cruz from North Cobb Christian (Ga.). Cruz took official visits to Tech and Virginia before making his decision to become a Yellow Jacket. He spoke with JOL about why he wanted to commit to Tech.

Cruz broke down the biggest factors in his decision to commit to the Jackets. For Cruz, the opportunity to play middle linebacker was something that made Tech stand out.

"One is the position, middle linebacker, they are the only school to offer me as a middle linebacker," Cruz said. "Second it is great and close to home and third the education is just awesome."