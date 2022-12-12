This past season he started five games for the Aggies with seven catches for 76 yards. His best season came in 2020 when he started nine games with 29 catches for 409 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech needed some help on the offensive side of the ball at the receiver position and the Jackets landed a valued piece in Chase Lane from Texas A&M. Lane played 1,120 snaps over four seasons in College Station and he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lane met with coach Key and some of the Tech offensive staff and things just clicked leading to his decision to come to Atlanta.

"Coach Key’s goals aligned with my individual goals I’ve set for myself. Had the opportunity to talk with him and some other offensive coaches and they were extremely personable and easy to talk to. The relationship you have with a coach contributes to a lot of your success as a player I believe," Lane said.

In terms of his role, Lane says he can play both inside and outside receiver. His primary experience at Texas A&M came at the outside receiver position.

"They told me that they’re looking at me as a guy who can play inside or out and can move me around and just allow me to make plays with my speed. I was talking with the OC, QB coach, coach Kenyatta Watson, and coach Key," he said.

One thing that Lane brings to the table that would be a big asset for the Jackets is blocking. He was one of the top blocking WR in college football in 2021 with a 79.0 run block grade.

Lane will take his official visit to Georgia Tech this coming weekend.