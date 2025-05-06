Jackets add big piece to 2026 class with commitment of LB Gamble

Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class picked up an important commitment at a position of need on Tuesday afternoon as Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble pledged to the Jackets with the news being announced via his social media.





Gamble, who is ranked as a 3-star (5.7) linebacker and the No. 76 player in the state of Georgia in the 2026 class by Rivals, committed to the Jackets over close to 20 other reported offers, including Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Kansas and South Florida, among others. He had set up official visits to Georgia Tech (May 30), South Florida (June 6), Appalachian State (June 12) and Memphis (June 20).





Gamble is Tech's fourth commitment in the 2026 class, all coming on the defensive side of the ball, as he follows the commitments of cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry (4-star, 5.8), Traeviss Stevenson (3-star, 5.6) and Ladarrious "LJ" Crumity (3-star, 5.6).





JOL took a visit to Carrollton spring practice on Tuesday afternoon following Gamble's commitment and caught up with the talented new Georgia Tech linebacker commit. Here's a little bit of what he had to say:





JOL: Did it just feel like the right time or what all went into making the decision to commit to Georgia Tech on Tuesday?





GAMBLE: I really do think it was perfect timing because OVs are coming up and all that and spring ball, trying to finish that. I just really feel like I'm in the right place with Georgia Tech. I love everything there. I love all the coaches and all the people. I haven't heard anything but great stuff about Georgia Tech.





JOL: With official visits coming up, are you still planning on taking all of those that you have scheduled or are you shutting everything down now?





GAMBLE: I'm not too sure on that. I've got to talk it over with Coach King and my parents. I'm going to see if that's the right thing to do right now.





JOL: What would you like to say to Georgia Tech fans that might not know much about you as a player, competitor or person on and off the field and what they should expect from you?





GAMBLE: I'm going to be the best linebacker to ever come through Georgia Tech for sure. Off the field I'm great too. You can ask my coaches and all that. I take care of business in the classroom. I don't do anything stupid out in public. I just think I'm a great fit for Georgia Tech for sure. The academics are a big part of it too. I have a 3.8 GPA right now so I'm staying on top of stuff in the classroom.





JOL: Getting the commitment out of the way before your senior season, is that something you're excited about in order to get some of that stress from recruiting off your shoulders and be able to focus just on football?





GAMBLE: There is a little bit of that in my mind. My parents and I have been talking about how I just want to go into my senior season focused on pure football instead of my recruitment. It was the right time because I had made up my mind that Georgia Tech is the place I want to be. So it was a little bit of both.





JOL: How much have you gotten to know new GT linebacker coach Darius Eubanks over the last few months and do you feel like that was another reason for you making this decision to commit?





GAMBLE: Yes, for sure. We talk a lot actually. We get on the phone and talk for like 20 minutes three or four times a week. He's always hitting me up. I'm always hitting him up. I'm always just seeing how his week has been and talking about stuff. He's great people.





JOL: How hungry are you and your teammates going into this spring and this coming season after coming up short in the state championship game last season vs. Grayson?





GAMBLE: Yeah, we definitely have to get back. We've got to get back and have better results this time for sure. I don't want to end my high school career with no rings in football. So we've definitely got to finish better this time.