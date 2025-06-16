Jackets add another defensive piece to 2026 class with Willis commitment

Georgia Tech continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail of late as the Jackets added defensive end Alex Willis to the 2026 class when he announced his commitment on Monday.





Willis, a 3-star (5.6) prospect according to Rivals out of First Academy in Orlando, Fla., chose Tech over 20-plus other offers, including several ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 schools with Boston College, Michigan State, NC State and UCF the other options at the top of his list.





The decision comes after Willis took a midweek official visit to Georgia Tech last week, which he recounted as eye-opening when he spoke with JOL in recent days.





"The visit was amazing. I enjoyed myself at Georgia Tech. They really took the time to show me everything, and it was more personal because it was a midweek visit," said Willis. "They took the time to really show me around campus, show me what they're about, introduce me to their thought process and the type of program they are...just really how they run things at Georgia Tech. Going to the morning workouts and seeing the team work out, these dudes do everything and work out like they want to win a national championship. They hold each other accountable like they want to win a national championship. That was really awesome to see and showed me that I really could see myself being part of the program."





Willis is the 11th overall public commitment in the Jackets' 2026 class and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball. He said that during his visit last week to The Flats he got to spend a lot of time with Georgia Tech outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope and that was another big factor in his decision to choose the Jackets.





"Man, I had a great time with Coach Pope. He really went out of his way to tell me how much of a priority I am for him and for the program and the team and the future," said Willis. "Being able to spend as much time as I did with him in the 48 hours I was there, I really got to see what Coach Pope was about, his passions, his drive for what and why he does what he does. That really resonated with me. I really feel and know that he's the best coach for me to learn under."

