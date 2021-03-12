JacketsOnline - It's GT-FSU 3.0 for the ACC Tournament Title

Georgia Tech split with #15 Florida State during the regular season with each team winning their home game. The Jackets are just 2-5 under Josh Pastner against the Seminoles, but Tech has been a thorn in Leonard Hamilton's side with several tough games and close games including both games this season.

Both teams benefitted from covid forfeits on their way to the game as Florida State avoided a third-round matchup with a hot Duke team and Tech avoided playing top-seeded Virginia in the semi-finals due to covid issues with the Cavs.

"We're moving to the championship game and it's a great opportunity. It's 8:30 on ESPN, primetime Saturday night. It means more exposure for Georgia Tech. There is no downside So let's try to go win the game. Yes, you want to win the game tonight (the Virginia game) to have gotten there, technically, but we're just in a crazy year and this is just how it is and you got to and you have an opportunity to play in the championship and try to take advantage of it," Pastner said.