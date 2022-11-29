IOWA CITY, IA- Georgia Tech came into the Iowa game with a major size disadvantage and second-chance points were the real difference as the Jackets fell for the third time this season 81-65 to the Hawkeyes in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge game for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball program. The king of those second-chance points was Iowa big man Kris Murray who scored 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the game while adding four threes. “I feel like I let the game come to me and I hit open shots and I had mismatches down low as well,” Murray said. “We wanted to send a message early in the game and we knew they wanted to play a lot of zones and that would leave some offensive rebounding opportunities and we wanted to send a message not to do that.” Murray was the first Iowa player with 30 and 20 since Bruce King in 1977. Tech was outrebounded 44 to 35 in the game and both teams had plenty of offensive rebounds, but the Jackets had just 15 second-chance points. Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Pastner said the offensive rebounds and second-chance points are the downsides to his zone defense. “We got our butts kicked on the offensive glass in the first half and that is part of the deal when we play our zone. Our zone is really good when we guard the three-point shot and we held them to 22 percent in the first half, but the issue was we get stretched and we give up a lot of offensive rebounds. That is something we work on and it is something we’ve got to get better at.”

Murray said that the Hawkeyes were focused on making the Jackets pay for their zone on the glass. “I think they are really aggressive on both sides of the ball and we needed to crash the glass in the first half and they made a statement in the second half and made some easy baskets and we tried to minimize their runs,” Murray said. The Jackets shot 39.1 percent for the game and just 30.4 percent from three, but Pastner liked the looks his team was getting, they just struggled from three in the first half and that dug a hole as well. “We had some great looks and made some great shots. I thought we had some good looks offensively, but they slowed us down with some things when they went to the zone so we have to get better in those areas, but overall I was proud of our young guys and Iowa is a really good team and we have to get better,” Pastner said. Miles Kelly led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 21 points including hitting four of his eight three-point attempts. Kelly said the Jackets’ second-half run to cut the Iowa lead to just four points came from a desire to win, they just ran out of steam down the stretch. “It was more about the will to want to win,” Kelly said of the run. “We wanted to come out of halftime strong and make a little run. I think that is why we came out so strong.” Deebo Coleman scored 12 points and Jalon Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds with three steals and Deivon Smith added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Center Rodney Howard did not make the trip to Iowa City due to a family matter thinning out the big man rotation. “Rodney wasn’t here because of a personal matter at home and I expect him to be back on Friday, but either way, our guards have to rebound more and we are not a big team even with Rodney, we are just not a big team. We have to get more defensive boards from our perimeter guys,” Pastner said. Georgia Tech trailed 40-29 at the half thanks to a major disparity on the glass with the Hawkeyes grabbing 14 offensive rebounds turning into 20 second-chance points and Iowa shooting 16 free throw attempts to Tech’s zero. The Jackets evened out some of the free throw shooting and rebounding in the second half, but a long scoreless streak after cutting the Iowa lead to four and keeping around seven led to Iowa pulling ahead by 16 with 10 minutes to go and the Jackets’ could not dig out of that hole. Iowa came into the game having won seven of their last nine games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Connor McCaffery added 10 rebounds including four offensive rebounds and 10 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes. “He is the glue guy for our team and he is a guy everyone feels comfortable with on the court,” Murray said. “He is unselfish and wants to win games.”

