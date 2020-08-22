JacketsOnline - Introducing the Class of 2022: Info, odds on each current in-state offer

Introducing the Class of 2022: Info, odds on each current in-state offer
COVID-19 has completely flipped the recruiting calendar.
The month of August, now nearly complete, is typically a month where some 2022 recruits start to come off the board, especially at the quarterback position.
Instead, August was a month without visits, without on-campus camps, and a time when many prospects were forced to come to terms with the fact that their junior season will either have to wait until the fall, or may not happen at all.
The Class of 2021 for Georgia Tech is quickly approaching its capacity, and as a result the offer list that is up on the site (find that HERE) is a lot smaller than in past classes.
As a result of that, and the continued advancement of the recruiting calendar, enjoy a brief preview of each in-state 2022 offer out for Georgia Tech at this time, as well as the current odds GT has to be in the mix to the end for each of them.
KEY:
0- Unknown / Not a take
1- Very good chance to be a finalist
2- Slight chance, not a long-shot but not currently a favorite
3- Long-shot
Other Offers: Alabama, UGA, LSU, others
Odds: 3
Other Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, others
Odds: 3
Other Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: UGA, Florida, LSU, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: LSU, Clemson, UGA, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: Florida, LSU, Florida State, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Tennessee, Michigan State, Arkansas, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Tennessee, UGA, Oregon, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: Alabama, Florida, UGA, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: UGA, Florida, Auburn, others
Odds: 0
Other Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, others
Odds: 0
Other Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Miami, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Auburn, Ohio State, UGA, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: LSU, Florida State, Oregon, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: UGA, Oregon, Tennessee, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Florida State, Miami, West Virginia, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: UGA, Florida State, LSU, others
Odds: 0
Other Offers: South Carolina, FSU, Michigan State, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: UGA, Tennessee, Louisville, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Florida State, UGA, Michigan, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Tennessee, Ohio State, others
Odds: 3
Other Offers: Alabama, Auburn, UGA, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Florida State, UGA, Michigan State, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: Auburn, Duke, NC State, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Arkansas, Tennessee
Odds: 1
Other Offers:Tennessee, Michigan State, USC, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: LSU, Florida State, Michigan State, others
Odds: 0
Other Offers: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma, others
Odds: 1
Other Offers: South Carolina, Wake Forest, Cincinnati
Odds: 0
Other Offers: Duke
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt
Odds: 3
Other Offers: Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Memphis
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Kansas, Akron
Odds: 0
Other Offers: N/A
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Vanderbilt
Odds: 3
Other Offers: FSU, USC, Duke, others
Odds: 2
Other Offers: Nebraska
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Indiana, Iowa State, Vanderbilt
Odds: 1
Other Offers: N/A
Odds: 1
Other Offers: Akron, Southeast Missouri
Odds: 1