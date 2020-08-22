JacketsOnline - Introducing the Class of 2022: Info, odds on each current in-state offer

COVID-19 has completely flipped the recruiting calendar.

The month of August, now nearly complete, is typically a month where some 2022 recruits start to come off the board, especially at the quarterback position.

Instead, August was a month without visits, without on-campus camps, and a time when many prospects were forced to come to terms with the fact that their junior season will either have to wait until the fall, or may not happen at all.

The Class of 2021 for Georgia Tech is quickly approaching its capacity, and as a result the offer list that is up on the site (find that HERE) is a lot smaller than in past classes.

As a result of that, and the continued advancement of the recruiting calendar, enjoy a brief preview of each in-state 2022 offer out for Georgia Tech at this time, as well as the current odds GT has to be in the mix to the end for each of them.