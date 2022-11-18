“All that is is a waste of time to wallow in your own sorrows, and whose got time to do that? We've got a chance to play football this weekend, and these kids have a chance to play football with each other again. Not only to play football but to play a really dadgum good football team at their place, which everyone is excited about,” Key said. “You hate it for the people that become injured, but you have to prepare the next person. You have to spend your time putting a plan together for those people. That’s what we’re doing full speed ahead, and people that wanna spend time thinking the other way there’s not room around for them.”

He also emphasized in his weekly press conference that they have zero time to feel sorry for themselves and let that get in the way of the next man up’s preparation.

“I hate it for the kids, that’s the number one thing. Injuries are a part of the game, we understand that when we get in this profession, you understand that when you start to play the game of football. Injuries are a part of it. he said. “To sit around and complain, and sit around and be pissed about what you don’t have all you’re doing is wasting time getting better to have the next person ready, to have a better plan moving forward.”

Injuries without a doubt are a concern for every team at this time of the year, and Brent Key is doing his best to not let the Yellow Jacket’s bad luck in this regard destroy the team mentally.

To make matters worse, up and coming true freshman Zach Pyron broke his collarbone just as he was starting to find his groove and footing running the Jackets’ offense.

That is a known fact, and it truly has been a series of unfortunate events that has led them to this point. Three-year starter Jeff Sims has been dealing with multiple lower body injuries ever since the end of the Duke game, was just ruled out indefinitely and is no longer with the team.

To put it bluntly, Georgia Tech Football is faced with a less than ideal situation heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Offensive lineman Pierce Quick also talked about the team’s intensity at practice staying the same while trying to stay as dialed on the task at hand as possible.

“I think practice this week has been the same as any other week, the intensity out there has been the same, [and] everybody’s locked in. And honestly if somebody’s not locked in, they know if you don’t wanna be here you don’t have to be here, and so it’s up to you. From what I have seen this week everybody is locked in and ready to play this Saturday.” he said.

When asked about how transfer QB Taisun Phommachanh has looked in practice in his first reps with the ones during a game week, Quick pointed out that he thinks Phommachanh and Zach Gibson both looked good running the offense.

“Both quarterbacks looked really good in practice this week and I think no matter who we go with we’ll protect them up front, and we have confidence in either one of them. They’re different types of quarterbacks. Taisun looks good in some things, Zach looks good in some things, so it’s gonna be fun to see both of them this weekend.” Quick said.

After saying this, Quick expanded on what he thinks each quarterback is good at.

“Taisun’s a big dude that can run the ball really well. Honestly, seeing him out there for his size and how he moves it looks really good. Zach can sling the ball too, and like I said they’re really good options and we feel good up front with either of them.” he said.

One of the ways that the injuries at the quarterback position have hurt Tech is in the run game production from that room, which is something that they have relied on heavily this year. Aside from that, run blocking is something that the Jackets have struggled at in general all throughout 2022, and Quick thinks the fix starts with getting to the second level more consistently.

“I’d say one of the number one things we need to focus on is we’re doing pretty good on the guys on the down level, we just need to get to the backers. I feel like we’ve progressed as the season has gone on, and hopefully this week we can continue to progress and get better at all that.” he said.

Going back and talking about Pyron and his performance before breaking his collarbone, the grit he showed in his playing time inspired the entire team. He even led the comeback win against the Hokies after sustaining an injury to his throwing shoulder in his first live action against FSU the week before, and his attitude and willingness to play hard until the last second no matter what is something the team has held onto.

“Seeing the way Zach plays out there, that’s the standard for all of us. Coach Key had made a good point, if you go look at that Florida State play when we were down big, and you put it next to the Virginia Tech play where he ran it in it those plays look the exact same for him. He’s running hard no matter what the score is, he’s a competitor and he’s trying to win and that’s how all of us need to be.” he said.

We will see whether the Jackets can apply that mindset when they head up to Chapel Hill this weekend to take on the Tar Heels at 5:30.