Interest growing between Georgia Tech, Nelson-Ododa following visit
Winder, Georgia forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa recently picked up and offer from Georgia Tech, and acted fast by showing up on campus a few days after. The Jackets were in contact with the Winder Barr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news